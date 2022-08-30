Grey District Council accepts first instalment of Better Off funding package

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 - 14:03

The Governments Three Waters Better Off Funding Package has been announced, with the first payment of $2.93 Million being available to Grey District Council. Last night Council decided to accept the funding and agreed that the following three projects be funded through this first instalment: Runanga Domain Development, A Cycle Trail at Mitchells in Moana, and a new Library.

A spokesperson for the Grey District said "although the Council is not in support of the Three Waters Reform, the Government has made it very clear that if we decline it now the funding may be lost to us in the future. The Government has made the Three Waters Reform compulsory, it’s going to happen, and we should accept this funding opportunity. It is a sizable amount of money that can be put towards some great projects that wouldn’t necessarily get the go-ahead, we can look at some wants instead of just needs. We can still oppose the reform and will continue to campaign for a better outcome for the district, that won’t change" they said.

The next step is to apply to the Dept of Internal Affairs (DIA), this will include information about the projects we would like to progress with the first instalment.

We will need to meet certain criteria outlined by the DIA:

- Support communities to transition to a sustainable and low-emissions economy by building resilience to climate change and natural hazards.

- Delivery of infrastructure and/or services that enable housing development and growth with a focus on brownfield and infill development opportunities where those are available.

- Delivery of infrastructure and/or services that support local place-making and improvements in community well-being.

The $2.93 million is the first payment of two being offered, with Grey District proposed to receive a further $9.0 Million. The Government has advised that the second payment will be available in July 2024.