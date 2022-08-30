Public meeting packed with Hutt residents concerned about heritage zoning

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 - 15:50

Hutt residents were lined up out the door of the Petone Baptist Church on Monday evening for a public meeting to discuss intensification and heritage, hosted by the Hutt Voluntary Heritage Group.

Around 200 people attended the meeting, hosted by Voluntary Heritage Group Convenor Phil Barry. He says residents and ratepayers finally had a chance to voice their concerns to councillors and candidates, and people now expect action from the Hutt City Council.

"The strength of this meeting shows that heritage and intensification plans are the number one issue for this council election.

"Everyone at the event was unhappy with at least one major part of the plans. The major concern was the uncertainty over what heritage zoning meant for homes long term.

"People were concerned that the Council hadn’t done their due diligence in selecting the areas. Many of the houses in the new precincts have little heritage value, others are completely new builds. That’s obviously frustrating for the owners of those properties," says Phil Barry.

Local MP Ginny Andersen addressed the changes at a government level, saying that intensification is needed to meet the rising demand for housing, and make homes accessible and affordable for families.

Current Mayor Campbell Barry said the heritage areas were effectively a ‘holding pattern’ to restrict development before the full review of the District Plan next year. There was palpable frustration in the room at the prospect of homeowners dealing with the uncertainty of another drawn-out Council process.

Mayoral candidate Tony Stallinger argued for more pushback from Council against central government’s new housing laws and expressed strong support for heritage classification only occurring with the consent of the owner. Incumbent Mayor Campbell Barry said the Council had achieved better results by working with Government.

All parties agreed that car parking is a significant issue. The new laws mean developers no longer have to provide car parking in new projects, which will cause on-street parking to become congested.

Hutt City Councillor Simon Edwards, who oversaw the Council’s implementation of the Government’s new housing laws, told home-owners the rules differed across the types of heritage precincts.

For houses in one of the six proposed new heritage precincts, largely in Petone, Moera, and Wainuiomata, owners will be restricted from building higher or adding more structures. For the four existing heritage areas, the rules are stricter. In addition to not being able to build higher or add buildings, consents will be needed for most external work.

Edwards drew laughter from the crowd when he told people the Council would be allocating $1.5 million over ten years to support the additional costs associated with owning a heritage house, such as resource consent fees.

"$1.5 million to support heritage homeowners is a joke when you consider the heightened insurance and maintenance costs and capital values losses of being a heritage house," says Phil Barry.

"This plan will increase the number of heritage properties in the Hutt by over 300 percent, and the Council expects to support more than 350 homeowners with a total budget of only $150,000 in funding a year?"

Edwards told the crowd that heritage precincts would also be covered by rules pertaining to environmental hazards, such as floods, tsunamis and earthquakes.

One person at the meeting asked Edwards and Campbell Barry why the Petone foreshore was being designated as heritage if it was forecasted to be underwater in the future, which was met with cheers from the crowd.

All attendees, and those concerned about the Council’s changes (Plan Change 56) are encouraged to make a submission to Council by going to hutt.city/pc56. Submissions close September 20.