Te Pukenga Head consults with UCOL Staff

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 - 16:18

UCOL kaimahi | staff had the opportunity to hear directly from Te PÅ«kenga New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology Acting Chief Executive, Peter Winder, when he visited the campus on Tuesday, 30 August. UCOL is evolving into Te PÅ«kenga, transitioning formally on 1 November 2022.

Mr Winder spent the morning at UCOL Whanganui talking about the proposed new organisational direction and design, which is open for staff feedback until 2 September. The consultation document covers how Te PÅ«kenga will organise itself and manage the challenges faced while building a single organisation from all the polytechnics and most Industry Training Organisations in New Zealand.

Four regions are proposed, with UCOL included in Te Tai Hau-Ä-uru | West - which includes Taranaki, ManawatÅ«, Whanganui, Wellington, Marlborough, and Nelson/Tasman.

Mr Winder said the consultation document is an opportunity for kaimahi feedback, and is not a formal process around individual proposed roles or changes.

"There is no change to the day-to-day teaching and learning activities of kaimahi and Äkonga | learners. All relationships with kaiako | tutors, learning support services and programmes will continue."

UCOL Chief Executive Dr Linda Sissons said, "Our relationships with employers, industry, and communities, are an integral part of delivering vocational education that meets the needs of learners in our wider region and we value the work we do together to support learners. These relationships, and the mahi we achieve together, will continue. Supporting successful outcomes for learners remains our priority. That won’t change."

"This is an important milestone as Te PÅ«kenga brings together all Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics and Industry Training Organisations into one organisation, and, over time, will develop the capability to support work-based, campus-based, and online learning as a unified system. The intention is to provide a comprehensive network of opportunities for our Äkonga | learners, as well as increased collaboration opportunities between our programmes."

Te PÅ«kenga is part of the government’s reforms of vocational education, and was formed as the New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology by the Education and Training Act 2020.