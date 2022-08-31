Watermain break in Papamoa

|
There has been a water main break in Pāpāmoa. Residents in the area may have no water or be experiencing low water pressure.
Contractors have located the break and are working to get services back to normal as quickly as possible.
Tauranga City Council will continue to update the community as more information comes to hand and appreciate the community's patience during this time.
