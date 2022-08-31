Tree removal operation taking place today

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 - 10:30

A complex operation to remove several trees caught in a slip will begin this morning aided from above.

A Sikorsky UH60 Black Hawk helicopter has arrived in the Nelson Tasman area to help clean up after the severe weather event that impacted the region two weeks ago. It will be working in the area over Wednesday and Thursday.

Although the craft is piquing interest, especially in plane-spotting circles, it is vital the public stays away, says Nelson Tasman Civil Defence Controller, Alec Louverdis.

"We are asking everyone to stay well away. We have closed off the roads right around the area and it’s essential all cordons are respected. It is an absolute no-go area whether you’re in a car or on foot," says Mr Louverdis. "Sightseeing will hamper the operation, we need to put safety first, and, to keep this operation as efficient as possible, we need to let the crew work without disruption."

The operation has several components and needs to be done with no interruption in order to get the trees cleared in a timely manner. It will primarily affect roads around the Atmore and Cleveland Terrace junction.

Road closures will be in place in the streets at the end of Nile Street East from 9.30am to 5.30pm today. This may be extended through Thursday. Roads will reopen for residents at 5.30pm this afternoon, and, if required, will close again at 9.30am Thursday.