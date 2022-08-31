Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner welcomes appointment of CE

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 - 11:22

The Health and Disability Deputy Commissioner Disability, has welcomed the appointment of Paula Tesoriero to lead Whaikaha - Ministry of Disabled People.

Rose Wall says Paula Tesoriero is a formidable leader and advocate for the rights of tāngata whaikaha and disabled people in Aotearoa New Zealand.

"As the Disability Rights Commissioner Paula has been committed to ensuring the rights of disabled people are upheld and has no qualms calling organisations to account when disabled people are let down by the system.

"I have worked with Paula and have always been impressed with her deep knowledge of the health and disability sector, and her ability to forge enduring and effective relationships.

"Paula has the mana and the respect of her community and I am confident as its inaugural chief executive she will steward Whaikaha - Ministry of Disabled People with drive, skill and sensitivity - always cognisant that at the core of what she does are the people, the people, the people".