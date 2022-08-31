'Nelson Tasman reach major milestone'

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 - 15:11

Nelson Tasman will move out of a state of emergency this afternoon, a process that begins with Nelson City Mayor Rachel Reese signing the official Transition Notice on behalf of Nelson City and Tasman District councils in collaboration with iwi and key partnering agencies.

The state of emergency, which was put in place on Wednesday 17 August after a severe weather event that caused the Maitai River to breach its banks and over 350 landslides, will lift officially at 1454hrs today.

Nelson City Mayor Rachel Reese says it has been a major event for the region and moving to recovery is an important milestone.

"Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected, including those in neighbouring Marlborough. It has been two weeks since our Declaration of Emergency, and we now move into the Recovery Phase. This is the formal transition from a Response to Recovery and allows us to continue the good work to get people back into their homes.

"Nelson Tasman is an extremely resilient community, and it has been heartening to see neighbours helping neighbours, and people from all over the region coming together to chip in. I want to thank all those involved so far, and those who will continue to aid in our recovery," says Mayor Reese.

Tasman Mayor Tim King says, "We welcome the transition to recovery, and we’ll be doing everything we can to support our affected community. As a wider region, we will be working together with our partnering agencies, fellow councils and with iwi partners to get our communities back on their feet".

The signing of the Transition Notice means the response moves to an official recovery phase during a 28-day transition period. The purpose of this is to aid recovery by providing powers to manage, co-ordinate, or direct recovery activities. Overall, recovery activities in the area will continue for some, considerable time.

The public should be assured that there will be little change to the support they will receive, although certain responsibilities may move to new agencies as the Emergency Operations Centre closes out its operations.

The response will continue to provide support to people to help them recover from the events caused by the severe weather incident and subsequent flooding. The key focus is supporting partners including iwi, social services, central government agencies and local councils to ensure wrap-around services to those affected, particularly those displaced whose properties have red or yellow placards.

The current figures for red and yellow placards are:

Nelson: 88 Red. 90 Yellow.

Tasman: 3 Red. 13 Yellow.

A Recovery Manager will lead a team to continue operations through the Recovery period.