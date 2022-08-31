Consultation opens on proposed regulations to support the new Firearms Registry - NZ Police

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 - 15:25

New Zealand Police is inviting public submissions on proposed regulations to support the new legislation for the Firearms Registry - which will be in place by June 2023.

The registry will link firearms to licence holders and track sales of all firearms, parts and ammunition.

Over time, this will ensure greater, centralised oversight of the number and location of firearms as well as who holds them.

This will help keep our communities safe while still enabling the safe use of firearms in our communities for legitimate purposes.

The Registry will help firearms licence holders buying or selling arms items by giving them certainty that the person they are dealing with is a current licence holder.

They will also be able to check that the firearm is identified in the Registry and is a lawfully held item.

This will support its intent around ensuring that only fit and proper people have access to firearms.

"The Registry will enable free online transactions, similar to other modern online services such as driver licensing.

However, paper-based services for firearms licence holders will continue to be offered for those who wish to use them," said Executive Director Firearms Angela Brazier.

"A stringent certification and accreditation process will be followed to ensure the highest standards of privacy protections and security of personal data and information are met.

"The new regulations will clarify the requirements for firearms licence holders and dealers to provide information for the Firearms Registry and specify how the information is provided.

Public consultation begins today, and will be open for submissions for six weeks, until 12 October.

"We want to ensure the regulations are fit for purpose, and give interested people the opportunity to understand and shape the proposed regulations," said Brazier.

The consultation will include the specified arms items and the details on those that are to be recorded in the Firearms Registry.

It will cover the obligations of licence holders and those in possession of specified arms items to provide information, and the final date by which licence holders must have registered all their specified arms items.

There are three ways to send in your submission:

use the online submission form located at https://www.police.govt.nz/consultation-firearms-registry and either: attach it to an email to consultation@police.govt.nz post it to the Policy Group, Police National Headquarters, PO Box 3017 Wellington, or

use the online submission platform https://consultation.police.govt.nz/policy/consultation-on-the-firearms-registry

Submissions will be analysed and final proposals will be developed for consideration by Cabinet.

See the Firearms and Safety section on the Police website here https://www.police.govt.nz/advice-services/firearms-safety/news-regulations/news-updates for further information and more on the regulatory changes under the new firearms regime.