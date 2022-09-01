STEM programme for Maori learners wins national diversity award - Diversity Works

|
A programme that’s addressing inequitable access for MÄori learners to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects, creating positive generational impact for MÄori, has won a national diversity award.
PÅ«horo STEMM Academy (extra M for MÄtauranga) took out the Supreme Award at the 2022 Diversity Awards NZ™ announced in Auckland tonight. "This is a by-MÄori-for-MÄori organisation that is delivering a programme in 48 schools throughout the country and supporting 1500 young MÄori to actively pursue STEM pathways," says Diversity Works New Zealand Chief Executive Maretha Smit.
"The mahi PÅ«horo do will address the disproportionate under-representation of MÄori in science. MÄori make up less than two per cent of the scientific workforce, and MÄori and Pacific youth, more than any other population group, are streamed out of science education early in secondary school."
The judges were impressed by PÅ«horo’s commitment to ensuring te ao MÄori, tikanga and core MÄori values are woven into the heart of the organisation.
"By applying a MÄori perspective to everything they do, they can support their people and their learners through a te ao MÄori lens.
"It’s a great example of how science and mÄtauranga MÄori integrate and complement each other. They need not stand in competition."
PÅ«horo is also helping the organisations it partners with to be better workplaces for MÄori by ensuring they are rangatahi ready and can support interns in a culturally appropriate way, Smit says.
PÅ«horo STEMM Academy was also the Small-Medium Organisation Winner in the NgÄ Ähuatanga o te Tiriti category at the awards.
This year was the 25th anniversary of the Diversity Awards NZ™ programme, which offers organisations an opportunity to showcase a variety of innovative people initiatives and publicly commit to being held accountable for tangible progress in building work environments where everybody is safe to bring the best version of themselves.
Here is a full list of 2022 winners:
Supreme Award
Winner: PÅ«horo STEMM Academy
Leadership Award
Small-Medium Organisation Winner - Yellow
Medium-Large Organisation Winner - New Zealand Intelligence Community
Medium-Large Organisation Highly Commended - Te Kawa Mataaho Public Service Commission
Diverse Talent Award
Small-Medium Organisation Winner - Deaf Aotearoa
Medium-Large Organisation Winner - KPMG
Inclusive Workplace Award
Medium-Large Organisation Winner - HEB Construction
Medium-Large Organisation Highly Commended - Ministry of Social Development Te ManatÅ« Whakahiato Ora
Medium-Large Organisation Highly Commended - Education Perfect
Small-Medium Organisation Highly Commended - Southern Cross Travel Insurance
NgÄ Ähuatanga o te Tiriti Tohu
Small-Medium Organisation Winner - PÅ«horo STEMM Academy
Medium-Large Organisation Winner - Otago Polytechnic Ltd
Impact Award
Winner: Upskills
Diversity Champion
Winner: Dellwyn Stuart, YWCA Auckland
