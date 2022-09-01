STEM programme for Maori learners wins national diversity award - Diversity Works

Thursday, 1 September, 2022 - 00:00

A programme that’s addressing inequitable access for MÄori learners to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects, creating positive generational impact for MÄori, has won a national diversity award.

PÅ«horo STEMM Academy (extra M for MÄtauranga) took out the Supreme Award at the 2022 Diversity Awards NZ™ announced in Auckland tonight. "This is a by-MÄori-for-MÄori organisation that is delivering a programme in 48 schools throughout the country and supporting 1500 young MÄori to actively pursue STEM pathways," says Diversity Works New Zealand Chief Executive Maretha Smit.

"The mahi PÅ«horo do will address the disproportionate under-representation of MÄori in science. MÄori make up less than two per cent of the scientific workforce, and MÄori and Pacific youth, more than any other population group, are streamed out of science education early in secondary school."

The judges were impressed by PÅ«horo’s commitment to ensuring te ao MÄori, tikanga and core MÄori values are woven into the heart of the organisation.

"By applying a MÄori perspective to everything they do, they can support their people and their learners through a te ao MÄori lens.

"It’s a great example of how science and mÄtauranga MÄori integrate and complement each other. They need not stand in competition."

PÅ«horo is also helping the organisations it partners with to be better workplaces for MÄori by ensuring they are rangatahi ready and can support interns in a culturally appropriate way, Smit says.

PÅ«horo STEMM Academy was also the Small-Medium Organisation Winner in the NgÄ Ähuatanga o te Tiriti category at the awards.

This year was the 25th anniversary of the Diversity Awards NZ™ programme, which offers organisations an opportunity to showcase a variety of innovative people initiatives and publicly commit to being held accountable for tangible progress in building work environments where everybody is safe to bring the best version of themselves.

Here is a full list of 2022 winners:

Supreme Award

Winner: PÅ«horo STEMM Academy

Leadership Award

Small-Medium Organisation Winner - Yellow

Medium-Large Organisation Winner - New Zealand Intelligence Community

Medium-Large Organisation Highly Commended - Te Kawa Mataaho Public Service Commission

Diverse Talent Award

Small-Medium Organisation Winner - Deaf Aotearoa

Medium-Large Organisation Winner - KPMG

Inclusive Workplace Award

Medium-Large Organisation Winner - HEB Construction

Medium-Large Organisation Highly Commended - Ministry of Social Development Te ManatÅ« Whakahiato Ora

Medium-Large Organisation Highly Commended - Education Perfect

Small-Medium Organisation Highly Commended - Southern Cross Travel Insurance

NgÄ Ähuatanga o te Tiriti Tohu

Small-Medium Organisation Winner - PÅ«horo STEMM Academy

Medium-Large Organisation Winner - Otago Polytechnic Ltd

Impact Award

Winner: Upskills

Diversity Champion

Winner: Dellwyn Stuart, YWCA Auckland