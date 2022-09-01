How you can get involved during Te Wiki o Te Reo Maori

|
Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori (MÄori Language Week) is a chance to support and celebrate MÄori language and culture.
Between 12-18 September, the teams at TaupÅ District Council’s libraries and museum are collaborating with Rural Education Activities Programme (REAP) to provide interactive and engaging learning opportunities.
Whether you want to ako (learn), whakarongo (listen), waiata (sing), pÄnui (read), tuhi (write), or kÅrero (speak) te reo MÄori, this is your chance to have a go.
TaupÅ Library and Museum customer services officer Sandra Quinn says te reo MÄori should be celebrated and promoted all the time, not just once a year, but it is also important to support Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori and showcase opportunities for further learning in the community.
On Monday 12 September, the TaupÅ Library is hosting Learn with HÄ, a two-hour beginners’ programme which will teach the basics in MÄori language and culture, run by TaupÅ Museum programmes coordinator Hawira Karaitiana.
Hawira (NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa) has more than 20 year’s experience with MÄori language education. Learn with HÄ is an opportunity to learn how to correctly pronounce MÄori words, improve your knowledge of local place/street names and waiata (songs) in a fun and interactive lesson. Spaces are limited and you will need to register at www.taupo.govt.nz/librarieswhatson
On Wednesday 14 September REAP’s te reo tutor Moepuke Church (NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa) will host Toddler Time in te reo MÄori followed by ngÄ kemu me ngÄ waiata (games and songs) at TaupÅ Library. On Thursday 15 September, she will host Toddler Time in te reo MÄori at TÅ«rangi Library.
Moepuke has 22 year’s experience in education, including kohanga reo with young children, mainstream intermediate schools and working with MÄori men in Tongariro Prison. For the last five years she has been teaching adults te reo at REAP.
As a new grandmother, she is excited about the challenge of running toddler time at the library and working with young children again.
"I decided to challenge myself by reading books with toddlers. I want to go in and rekindle those skills, it’s been a long time since I’ve taught babies, it’s exciting."
She says te reo MÄori, as New Zealand’s first language, is a taonga (treasure) which should be shared and used to unite the people of Aotearoa.
"Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori is very important. This is a highlight where REAP can give me these opportunities like reading books in te reo with babies.
"I’m a keen supporter of TÅ«wharetoa’s work, with any age, to promote te reo MÄori. I’ve waited a long time for it to be recognised country-wide. It’s definitely about empowering the language, but really it’s about unity, unity within our country, and I think te reo MÄori is one of the best tools for that."
Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori in the TaupÅ District
Monday 12 September, 10am-12pm: Learn with HÄ at TaupÅ Library - a two-hour beginners’ programme which will teach you the basics in MÄori language and culture. Register online at www.taupo.govt.nz/librarieswhatson
Wednesday 14 September, 10.30-11.30am: Toddler Time in Te Reo MÄori at TaupÅ Library - Bring your little ones along for a special storytelling session in te reo MÄori with Moepuke Church.
Wednesday 14 September, 1-3pm: NgÄ kemu me ngÄ waiata - Moepuke Church will bring her REAP students to the TaupÅ Library for games and waiata which the public can join in with.
Thursday 15 September, 10.30-11.30am: Toddler Time in Te Reo MÄori at TÅ«rangi Library.
