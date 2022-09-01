'Tauranga City most indebted council in the Bay' - Tauranga Ratepayers Alliance

Thursday, 1 September, 2022 - 15:44

Tauranga City Council is the most indebted council the Bay of Plenty, according to Ratepayers’ Report, a nation-wide local government league table published by the Tauranga Ratepayers’ Alliance and the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union with the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance today.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson Michael O'Neill says, "Tauranga City is among the 10 most indebted councils in New Zealand. The average household in Tauranga owes $14,858 and is already paying $365 per year in borrowing costs."

"The real travesty is that despite this massive financial burden, the ratepayers of Tauranga have had their democratic rights stripped of them."

"While other cities and districts will have an opportunity to vote out big-spending, big borrowing politicians in September, Tauranga is stuck with Wellington's sockpuppets who are there at great expense to ratepayers."

"It's time to return to democracy and prudent financial management."

Average borrowing costs per household in the Bay of Plenty:

1. Tauranga City Council: $364

2. Rotorua Lakes Council: $244

3. Western Bay of Plenty District Council: $206

4. Whakatane District Council: $160

5. Taupo District Council: $85

6. Kawerau District Council: $1

Liabilities per household in the Bay of Plenty:

1. Tauranga City Council: $14,858 2

2. Rotorua Lakes Council : $10,497

3. Taupo District Council: $10,417 4

4. Whakatane District Council: $7,859 5

5. Western Bay of Plenty District Council: $5,591 6

6. Kawerau District Council: $2,470 7

The full data is available for media upon request.