'Two heads better than one in raising jet boat safety' - Maritime New Zealand

Thursday, 1 September, 2022 - 15:50

The commercial jet boating industry and Maritime NZ have joined forces to raise safety standards in the sector.

The maritime regulator has reviewed and is supporting industry guidance to promote common standards for jet boat maintenance and improve safety on and off the water.

Research shows that 46% of commercial jet boat incidents in recent years have been caused by equipment failure.

Simon Thew, chairman of the New Zealand Commercial Jet Boating Association (NZCJBA), says the new guidance is part of ongoing work to "mitigate risk".

"Over the last two decades as an industry we have been constantly working towards improving safety across all areas of jet boating," he says.

The guidance, which will be launched at the NZCJBA annual meeting in Mangatainoka on September 2, sets out national requirements for all operators around maintenance programmes and logs, daily inspections, training for technicians and the identification of critical parts.

"From this we hope to improve and uplift the standards across the industry," says Simon.

The association had worked with members on producing the guidance. And it teamed up with Maritime NZ to review the document, ensure it aligned with maritime rules and had the backing of the sector regulator.

"We really appreciated the support of and sharing of information. Maritime NZ getting behind a guidance document gives it far more weight and reach."

Domonic Venz, Maritime NZ’s Southern Compliance Manager, says the regulator is happy to use that weight and reach to share the guidance with operators and others.

"Maritime NZ, through our Maritime Officers in the field, will be promoting this information and further engaging with all operators to ensure that they have systems to monitor areas where a single point failure could affect the safety of the operation.

"The guidance should help commercial jet boat operators build a common understanding of good practice and also prepare their jet boat maintenance programmes, which are required by Maritime Rule Part 82."

Links to the guidance can be found on the NZCJBA and Maritime NZ websites.