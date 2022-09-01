Dunedin City Council, Isaac Construction call for patience and respect

Thursday, 1 September, 2022 - 16:56

Dunedin (Thursday, 1 September 2022) - The Dunedin City Council and its contractor Isaac Construction are aware of an incident in the Farmers block of George Street overnight, in which a member of the public was injured and store windows damaged.

DCC Chief Executive Sandy Graham says the incident is upsetting and we wish the injured person a speedy recovery.

"Unfortunately, while this latest incident does not appear to be connected to the George St Retail Quarter upgrade, our staff and our contractors have been facing an increasing level of verbal abuse while working in the area. Any verbal abuse or threatening behaviour is completely unacceptable.

"The work we’re doing above-ground is designed to make our main street a safer and more people-friendly space and staff are working hard to complete this first section. Incidents like last night’s only underscore the need for these improvements."

Isaac Construction Chief Executive Jeremy Dixon says following last night’s incident, and the rising level of abuse aimed at his staff in recent weeks, the company will be putting in place temporary measures to ensure everyone remains safe.

This will include the use of security guards, body cameras and video surveillance on site, he says.

"It is a shame the actions of a small minority of people mean we have to take this step, but we need to do everything we can to protect our staff, the public and businesses in the area, who are all bearing the brunt of this behaviour."

Isaac staff have been supporting shop owners affected by the overnight incident, while also working to ensure public spaces are clear and businesses can reopen.

Ms Graham says the DCC supports the temporary changes to ensure the health and safety of everyone on site.

"I encourage everyone to be patient and respectful while the work in George Street continues. Our staff and contractors are all people too, with families, trying to do our best for the city.

"We’re confident the results will be worth it."