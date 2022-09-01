NCC appoints Acting CE - Napier City Council

Thursday, 1 September, 2022 - 18:05

Following a Napier City Council Extraordinary Meeting of Council held today, Richard Munneke has been appointed as Acting Chief Executive from 12 September until the role is permanently filled.

Richard is currently the Executive Director City Strategy and brings to the Acting CE role 30 years’ local government experience.

"At the forefront of our decision-making was continuity and stability for NCC staff, we believe these factors to be vital in fostering strong organisational culture. Through an internal appointment we believe this can beachieved" says Mayor Kirsten Wise.

Richard says of the appointment, "I am grateful for the opportunity to lead our organisation in the interim as we focus on the continuity of service and project delivery for our community. Integral to achieving this for me is focus on our people who are passionate and committed to delivering great outcomes for our city"

The current Acting Chief Executive, Debra Stewart will remain in the position until 11 September.

The recruitment process for a permanent CE is now underway with a recruitment service provider decided on in today’s meeting. It is expected this appointment will be made early in 2023.