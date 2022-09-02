Friday, 2 September, 2022 - 10:53

A new fees structure for Taharoa Domain was confirmed at Kaipara’s August Council Meeting. The new structure increases fees for the Pine Beach campground to make it more consistent with campgrounds offering similar facilities and services, and reducing the cost to ratepayers. The new fees apply to new bookings made from 1 October 2022. People who already have confirmed bookings will not have to pay the new rate.

The Taharoa Domain Governance Committee (TDGC) unanimously supported the change in fees for the campground after a change in funding structure for the Domain, which forecast 41% of the campground and Domain’s operating costs would have to be covered by general rates.

The new fees are expected to reduce the cost to ratepayers by $40,000 in the 2022-2023 financial year and by $80,000 in the 2023-2024 financial year.

In addition to the new fees structure, Council staff are investigating the option of discounted fees for Kaipara residents and will report back to Council once this is complete.

Bookings for Council’s campgrounds, which includes Pine Beach, Promenade Point and Glinks Gully campgrounds, can be made at kaiiwicamp.nz As outlined in Council’s current Fees and Charges, campground fees vary from camp to camp and are subject to change without notice. Fees per night for Pine Beach campground, effective 1 October 2022

Current Fees - Off Peak (1 May - 30 September) per night

Current Fees - Peak (1 October - 30 April) per night

New fees (1 January - 31 December) per night

Unpowered / tent sites

Adult (15+ years)

$12.00

$15.00

$20.00

Child (5-14 years)

$6.00

$8.00

$10.00

Infant (0-4 years)

Free

Free

Free

Powered sites

Adult (15+ years)

$22.00 (first adult)

$12.00 (remaining adult)

$25.00 (first adult)

$15.00 (remaining adult)

$25.00

Child (5-14 years)

$6.00

$8.00

$10.00

Infant (0-4 years)

Free

Free

Free