Civic and Community Awards honour local volunteers and community groups

Volunteer groups and individuals were celebrated and recognised in the annual KÄpiti Coast Civic and Community Awards at Te Raukura ki KÄpiti on Wednesday night.
The Civic Awards recognise those who have contributed to the community through hard mahi or who have exceptional achievements as individuals in their chosen field. Presented by Mayor K Gurunathan, the recipients of the Civic Awards this year were Rob Bigwood, Pahi Lemmon, Kevin Ramshaw, and Diane Brady.
The Mayoral Award for 2022 went to Te Rakauoteora Te Maipi (Koro Don Te Maipi) for his services as kaumatua to Council and in the KÄpiti Coast community.
KÄpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan says the awards recognise and celebrate the people who make KÄpiti a great place to live.
"It’s an honour to host these awards on behalf of the KÄpiti Coast Community and Wellington Airport. Our community is so fortunate to have so many unsung heroes who give their own time and resources through volunteering. These awards are a chance for us to sing their praises and show our utmost appreciation for them and the work they do.
"This year is particularly special for me as it is the last Mayoral Award I will be handing out as KÄpiti Coast District Mayor, and I feel so privileged to honour Koro Don on this occasion. We have spent many years working very closely together and I will forever appreciate and treasure his support and guidance to myself, our Council and our Community.
"It was also humbling to have former Mayors Alan Milne, Ross Church and Jenny Rowan give their thanks to Koro Don too, and I appreciate them doing so."
Six groups received a Wellington Airport Regional Community Award, and six more groups were acknowledged as highly commended. Energise Åtaki were selected as this year’s Supreme Winner of the Community Awards and will go forward to represent KÄpiti in the Wellington Region Supreme Awards.
Wellington Airport’s Manager Brand and Sponsorship, Jo Maxwell, said the airport was proud to recognise the amazing work of community groups in KÄpiti over the previous 12 months.
"Many of these groups don’t always get the recognition they deserve, which is a big reason why we run these awards," she said.
"Congratulations to all the winners, and best of luck for the Regional Community Awards finals later this year."
Full list of winners:
Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards
Heritage and Environment category Highly commended: PaekÄkÄriki FM
Winner: Energise Åtaki Charitable Trust
Health and Wellbeing category Highly commended: The Nest Collective KÄpiti Branch
Winner: Friday Food Share
Sports and Leisure category Highly commended: KÄpiti Coast Park Run
Winner: KÄpiti Softball Club
Education and Child/Youth Development category Highly commended: NgÄ Manu Trust's Practical Conservation Studies Course, with Paraparaumu College and Waikanae Rotary
Winner: PaekÄkÄriki Surf Lifesaving Club
Arts and Culture category Highly commended: KÄpiti Arts Studio
Winner: PaekÄkÄriki Station Precinct Trust
Rising Star category Highly commended: The Nest Collective KÄpiti Branch
Winner: NgÄ Manu Trust Practical Collective Studies Course, with Paraparaumu College and Waikanae Rotary
KÄpiti Coast District Civic Awards
Rob Bigwood Pahi Lemmon Kevin Ramshaw Diane Brady
2022 Mayoral Award
Te Rakauoteora Te Maipi (Koro Don Te Maipi)
