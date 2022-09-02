Civic and Community Awards honour local volunteers and community groups

Friday, 2 September, 2022 - 12:03

Volunteer groups and individuals were celebrated and recognised in the annual KÄpiti Coast Civic and Community Awards at Te Raukura ki KÄpiti on Wednesday night.

The Civic Awards recognise those who have contributed to the community through hard mahi or who have exceptional achievements as individuals in their chosen field. Presented by Mayor K Gurunathan, the recipients of the Civic Awards this year were Rob Bigwood, Pahi Lemmon, Kevin Ramshaw, and Diane Brady.

The Mayoral Award for 2022 went to Te Rakauoteora Te Maipi (Koro Don Te Maipi) for his services as kaumatua to Council and in the KÄpiti Coast community.

KÄpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan says the awards recognise and celebrate the people who make KÄpiti a great place to live.

"It’s an honour to host these awards on behalf of the KÄpiti Coast Community and Wellington Airport. Our community is so fortunate to have so many unsung heroes who give their own time and resources through volunteering. These awards are a chance for us to sing their praises and show our utmost appreciation for them and the work they do.

"This year is particularly special for me as it is the last Mayoral Award I will be handing out as KÄpiti Coast District Mayor, and I feel so privileged to honour Koro Don on this occasion. We have spent many years working very closely together and I will forever appreciate and treasure his support and guidance to myself, our Council and our Community.

"It was also humbling to have former Mayors Alan Milne, Ross Church and Jenny Rowan give their thanks to Koro Don too, and I appreciate them doing so."

Six groups received a Wellington Airport Regional Community Award, and six more groups were acknowledged as highly commended. Energise Åtaki were selected as this year’s Supreme Winner of the Community Awards and will go forward to represent KÄpiti in the Wellington Region Supreme Awards.

Wellington Airport’s Manager Brand and Sponsorship, Jo Maxwell, said the airport was proud to recognise the amazing work of community groups in KÄpiti over the previous 12 months.

"Many of these groups don’t always get the recognition they deserve, which is a big reason why we run these awards," she said.

"Congratulations to all the winners, and best of luck for the Regional Community Awards finals later this year."

Full list of winners:

Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards

Heritage and Environment category Highly commended: PaekÄkÄriki FM

Winner: Energise Åtaki Charitable Trust

Health and Wellbeing category Highly commended: The Nest Collective KÄpiti Branch

Winner: Friday Food Share

Sports and Leisure category Highly commended: KÄpiti Coast Park Run

Winner: KÄpiti Softball Club

Education and Child/Youth Development category Highly commended: NgÄ Manu Trust's Practical Conservation Studies Course, with Paraparaumu College and Waikanae Rotary

Winner: PaekÄkÄriki Surf Lifesaving Club

Arts and Culture category Highly commended: KÄpiti Arts Studio

Winner: PaekÄkÄriki Station Precinct Trust

Rising Star category Highly commended: The Nest Collective KÄpiti Branch

Winner: NgÄ Manu Trust Practical Collective Studies Course, with Paraparaumu College and Waikanae Rotary

KÄpiti Coast District Civic Awards

Rob Bigwood Pahi Lemmon Kevin Ramshaw Diane Brady

2022 Mayoral Award

Te Rakauoteora Te Maipi (Koro Don Te Maipi)