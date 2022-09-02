Connect with nature this Conservation Week - Hamilton City Council

Friday, 2 September, 2022 - 13:16

Hamilton City Council wants you to slow down, look up and connect with nature for Conservation Week (5-11 September).

To celebrate, Council has created treasure hunt maps for five of Hamilton’s special gullies and natural areas.

These areas are taonga (treasures) for the whole city to enjoy and care for. Under the Nature in the City programme, Council aims to restore native vegetation cover from 2% to 10% by 2050.

The challenge is to take a walk through one of these spaces and find all the treasures on the map. From roosting ruru to rare plants, there is plenty to see if you know what to look for.

There are maps for:

Mangaiti Gully Jubilee Park/Te Papanui Hammond Park Donny Park/Kukutaaruhe Gully AJ Seeley Gully.

"To reach our goal of restoring nature in the city, we need everyone’s help" said Matt Vare, Programme Manager.

"Take your kids, your whaanau, your friends, and go enjoy these special spaces. By connecting with them, we hope Hamiltonians will see how important these places are and get excited about protecting them."

For those who want a more hands-on approach to Conservation Week, there are plenty of opportunities to get your hands dirty and help with restoration in your neighbourhood.

There are several community groups across the city working tirelessly to restore their slice of paradise, and Council always welcomes volunteers to take part in restoration projects.

See the projects happening in your neighbourhood here