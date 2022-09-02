Postponed Wananga to push for genuine partnership back on the agenda - Predator Free 2050

|
In a bid to enhance the contribution from Tangata Whenua towards the goal of becoming predator free by 2050, KorehÄhÄ Whakahau is hosting the Taurikura Anamata wÄnanga in WhakatÄne next week.
The wÄnanga will take place at Te MÄnuka Tutahi Marae on Tuesday, September 6, and Wednesday, September 7 after it was postponed earlier this year due to Covid-19. There will be up to 100 participants, including members of other Predator Free 2050 Limited (PF2050 Limited) projects as well as representatives from their Tiriti Partners.
Presenters consist of NgÄti Awa kaumatua Te Kei Merito, General Manager - MÄori Impact Group Jymal Morgan from Crown Research Institute ESR, Chaz Doherty of NgÄi Tuhoe, Ministry for the Environment Senior Policy Advisor Michal Akurangi, researcher Mahuru Wilcox and Te Papa Atawhai Director Jade Kinghazel. In addition to the speakers, the wÄnanga will also involve a range of workshops, including How to Work Alongside iwi and hapÅ«: A pakehÄ perspective, using earth pigments in staining and dying, maramataka, and rakau and rongoa.
KorehÄhÄ Whakahau is hosting the wÄnanga as the first iwi-led PF2050 Limited project, and seeks to eradicate possums from 4700ha within the NgÄti Awa rohe over a five-year period.
Kaiwhakahaere (Operations Manager) John Eruera says while eradication of possums is the end goal, KorehÄhÄ Whakahau is doing things differently to other predator free projects and seeing the results.
"KorehÄhÄ Whakahau is one of many projects being led by Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄti Awa and a key goal is to contribute to the capacity and capability of the iwi to be kaitiaki and provide employment that elevates the wellbeing of te taiao in the tribe’s rohe. We want to build a biodiversity workforce.
"The foundations of our project are based in the vision of our iwi, which is articulated in the statement of: Ko NgÄti Awa te Toki. And we have applied many of the principles of te ao MÄori within our project, so we are always guided by our tÄ«puna and our iwi."
Mr Eruera says KorehÄhÄ Whakahau is an example of what can happen if mana whenua, those with authority of the land, can lead the activity.
That’s why when PF2050 Limited asked KorehÄhÄ Whakahau to host a wÄnanga, Mr Eruera says it was clear that it would be a good place to share the project’s story and encourage conversation about what does genuine partnership actually look like.
"KorehÄhÄ Whakahau, and in turn NgÄti Awa, is not offering to teach specific tools or applications that can generally solve environmental problems. Rather, we are wanting to provide a safe place for pest eradication projects and their Tiriti partners to have conversations about opportunities for te taiao that working in partnership can provide and to share our experiences, so we all have a greater understanding.
"Tangata Whenua are always being asked how we want to be engaged with, but what we are saying, and showing through KorehÄhÄ Whakahau, is that there are so many benefits to stepping back and allowing mana whenua to lead.
"We have invited all of the PF2050 Limited landscape projects, but we have requested they come with their Tiriti partners."
PF2050 Limited CEO Rob Forlong said as a Company we are delighted that NgÄti Awa is partnering with us to host a wÄnanga to support the unique leadership role mana whenua can have to help our landscape projects achieve a predator-free outcome.
"We are all looking forward to learning from tangata whenua to gain a better understanding of indigenous practices and perspectives from those that have been looking after the whenua for generations."
The Taurikura Anamata wÄnanga will be held at Te Manuka Tutahi Marae in WhakatÄne on September 6 and 7. It will also involve workshops where participants can learn about working alongside iwi and hapÅ« or funding and project management. On the second day, participants can choose to hear about the gathering and use of pigments and soils in traditional dying, or native trees and rongoa on field trips.
