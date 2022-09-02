Postponed Wananga to push for genuine partnership back on the agenda - Predator Free 2050

Friday, 2 September, 2022 - 14:23

In a bid to enhance the contribution from Tangata Whenua towards the goal of becoming predator free by 2050, KorehÄhÄ Whakahau is hosting the Taurikura Anamata wÄnanga in WhakatÄne next week.

The wÄnanga will take place at Te MÄnuka Tutahi Marae on Tuesday, September 6, and Wednesday, September 7 after it was postponed earlier this year due to Covid-19. There will be up to 100 participants, including members of other Predator Free 2050 Limited (PF2050 Limited) projects as well as representatives from their Tiriti Partners.

Presenters consist of NgÄti Awa kaumatua Te Kei Merito, General Manager - MÄori Impact Group Jymal Morgan from Crown Research Institute ESR, Chaz Doherty of NgÄi Tuhoe, Ministry for the Environment Senior Policy Advisor Michal Akurangi, researcher Mahuru Wilcox and Te Papa Atawhai Director Jade Kinghazel. In addition to the speakers, the wÄnanga will also involve a range of workshops, including How to Work Alongside iwi and hapÅ«: A pakehÄ perspective, using earth pigments in staining and dying, maramataka, and rakau and rongoa.

KorehÄhÄ Whakahau is hosting the wÄnanga as the first iwi-led PF2050 Limited project, and seeks to eradicate possums from 4700ha within the NgÄti Awa rohe over a five-year period.

Kaiwhakahaere (Operations Manager) John Eruera says while eradication of possums is the end goal, KorehÄhÄ Whakahau is doing things differently to other predator free projects and seeing the results.

"KorehÄhÄ Whakahau is one of many projects being led by Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄti Awa and a key goal is to contribute to the capacity and capability of the iwi to be kaitiaki and provide employment that elevates the wellbeing of te taiao in the tribe’s rohe. We want to build a biodiversity workforce.

"The foundations of our project are based in the vision of our iwi, which is articulated in the statement of: Ko NgÄti Awa te Toki. And we have applied many of the principles of te ao MÄori within our project, so we are always guided by our tÄ«puna and our iwi."

Mr Eruera says KorehÄhÄ Whakahau is an example of what can happen if mana whenua, those with authority of the land, can lead the activity.

That’s why when PF2050 Limited asked KorehÄhÄ Whakahau to host a wÄnanga, Mr Eruera says it was clear that it would be a good place to share the project’s story and encourage conversation about what does genuine partnership actually look like.

"KorehÄhÄ Whakahau, and in turn NgÄti Awa, is not offering to teach specific tools or applications that can generally solve environmental problems. Rather, we are wanting to provide a safe place for pest eradication projects and their Tiriti partners to have conversations about opportunities for te taiao that working in partnership can provide and to share our experiences, so we all have a greater understanding.

"Tangata Whenua are always being asked how we want to be engaged with, but what we are saying, and showing through KorehÄhÄ Whakahau, is that there are so many benefits to stepping back and allowing mana whenua to lead.

"We have invited all of the PF2050 Limited landscape projects, but we have requested they come with their Tiriti partners."

PF2050 Limited CEO Rob Forlong said as a Company we are delighted that NgÄti Awa is partnering with us to host a wÄnanga to support the unique leadership role mana whenua can have to help our landscape projects achieve a predator-free outcome.

"We are all looking forward to learning from tangata whenua to gain a better understanding of indigenous practices and perspectives from those that have been looking after the whenua for generations."

The Taurikura Anamata wÄnanga will be held at Te Manuka Tutahi Marae in WhakatÄne on September 6 and 7. It will also involve workshops where participants can learn about working alongside iwi and hapÅ« or funding and project management. On the second day, participants can choose to hear about the gathering and use of pigments and soils in traditional dying, or native trees and rongoa on field trips.