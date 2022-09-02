Friday, 2 September, 2022 - 15:03

After an eight-year hiatus, the KÄpiti Coast District Council’s Åtaki Pool is delighted to bring the Åtaki Triathlon back to HaruÄtai Park on 27 November 2022.

The popular event lost momentum in 2014 and was pulled by then organisers KÄpiti Running and Tri Club. New Åtaki Pool Manager Andrew Adeane, who has led the charge resurrecting the triathlon, wants to create more opportunities for the community to enjoy exercise.

"The Åtaki Triathlon, or the ÅT as we’ve renamed it, is a sprint distance triathlon for anyone keen to build their fitness levels and have a blast doing it," says Mr Adeane.

"We want to celebrate Åtaki, our quality pool complex and create a safe, fun and supportive environment for our community to give a multisport race a go. I can’t think of a better location than HaruÄtai Park or a better facility than Åtaki Pool to host an event like this.

"For more experienced triathletes, the ÅT is an awesome way to gently kickstart your 2022/23 season with some of the best terrain and views that the KÄpiti Coast has to offer."

Following a 400m swim, ÅT participants will take on a 20km bike ride through the back streets of the Åtaki township to the beach front, twice, before finishing with a 5km run around the HaruÄtai Park trail - a mixture of flat grounds and slight inclines, surrounded by thriving native bush.

"You can enter as an individual or as a team and there are seven different categories to choose from including aqua bike, aqua run and e-bike options. We want people to give it a go, no matter their level of experience or ability," says Mr Adeane.

In the lead up to the event, Åtaki Pool is offering group running and swimming training sessions to support entrants to build their fitness and connect with others in the community.

"To get you race-ready, our 0-5km running programme will help you go from the couch to running 5km in 10 weeks, and our coached swimming lessons are a great way to improve your form. We will also offer sessions on transition training and bike skills closer to the event," says Mr Adeane.

"Ultimately, we want to run an event that supports the wellbeing of our people - in the lead up to the race and beyond. All profits from the ÅT will be used to fund swim lessons for at-risk tamariki."

For more information and to register for the ÅT, visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/OtakiTri