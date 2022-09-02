Leith Place artwork panel to be installed from Monday 5 September

Friday, 2 September, 2022 - 15:42

The installation of the Leith Place soffit is set to begin on Monday 5 September. The 112 square-meter project was included as a walkway design as part of the Tokoroa, Leith Place upgrade.

The design of the soffit was supported and guided by three local expert historian leaders, Raukawa Kaumātua Koro Hori Deane, Raukawa Historian Nigel Te Hiko and Reverend Timote Turu, who have since passed. They signalled very early on in the initial design, that this artwork was about sharing the voyages of their own people to Aotearoa and the South Waikato District, as well as the collective vision they have for the future.

Maria Te Kanawa, Tumu Whakarae of Raukawa Charitable Trust said Raukawa was honoured to be involved in this community project. "The collaborative approach ensured that all participants were able to share their whakaaro and moemoea for this project. Right from the start, Raukawa Kaumātua Koro Hori Deane and Raukawa Historian Nigel Te Hiko, felt it was a perfect opportunity to tell a shared story about the significance of the moana, awa and tides which brought all people, all ethnicities to Aotearoa." Sadly, both Koro Hori and Nigel did not get to see their whakaaro be realised in the final designs, but we thank them for their insightful guidance throughout this project."

Akarere Henry, Chief Executive of the South Waikato Pacific Islands Community Services Trust (SWIPC) advised "We were humbled to be involved in this community initiative, and the poignancy that its final narrative and design was one of the last contributions that our late Reverend Timote Turu guided our journey in succinctly capturing the essence of the Pacific peoples of this community.

"In keeping with the significant themes of unity with the land, water, winds and sky, it demonstrated our connectedness as a people of the respect and caring that nature provides. The symbolism of the coconut invokes visuals of stamina, sustenance and shelter, the core elements that best depict the migration of the Pacific to this community," continued Akarere. "The challenge is to sustain the relationships by ensuring that we are inclusive, and accepting of diversity, responsive and open to opportunities. Yet we celebrate those things that are universal. Thank you, Papa Timote Turu, for your vision and passion to tell our story."

Artist Delani Brown agreed and ensured to factor all aspects of the ideas into the design of the soffit.-

The artwork will be installed over the course of three days, beginning Monday. The toilets will still be open to the public, but please be mindful or cordoned off areas.