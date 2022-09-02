Rates could double under Efeso Collins - Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance

Friday, 2 September, 2022 - 16:08

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is calling on Labour-endorsed mayoral candidate Efeso Collins to sign the 2022 Ratepayer Protection Pledge if he is serious about easing the financial burden on struggling Auckland households.

In a policy release issued today, Efeso Collins promised that he would ensure rates are set at an affordable level. In keeping with the approach of Mayor Phil Goff, Mr. Collins has defined ‘affordability’ as no more than 5% of average household income.

According to data released by Stats NZ in February, the average gross income for an Auckland household is $132,426 per year (+/- $3,972.8). This suggests that Mr. Collins would be comfortable with average annual rates as high as $6,621.10.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman Josh Van Veen says, "In effect that means a Collins’ mayoralty would give itself room to at least double average residential rates as calculated in our 2022 Ratepayer Report."

"This is deeply troubling given that households in Mr. Collins’ own neighborhood of South Auckland have already been hit with rate increases of up to 13%," Mr. Van Veen says.

"If Efeso Collins is serious about addressing the cost of living and making Auckland more affordable then he must sign our 2022 Ratepayer Protection Pledge to vote against any new targeted rates and keep future rate increases below inflation."