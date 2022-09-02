Aucklanders face a clear cut choice on rate hikes - Wayne Brown

Friday, 2 September, 2022 - 16:43

Aucklanders now have a clear choice between keeping spending under control, and the eye-watering rate hike plan revealed by Councillor Efeso Collins this week, candidate Wayne Brown says.

Mr Collins has now repeatedly said that he is comfortable with rates bills up to double their current level for some households and up to 50% higher across the city, when he has been asked whether he could afford his spending promises.

"On Wednesday Mr Collins said that he wasn’t worried about meeting his spending promises because by his calculations, most ratepayers were currently paying between 2.2% and 3.6% of their household income in rates, and that 5% of household income was the only benchmark he would not want to exceed."

"It’s a gobsmacking admission," Mr Brown said. "Mr Collins is comfortable with huge rates increases to fund his big spending promises."

"According to Council figures published by the NZ Herald today, Aucklanders on average pay 3.3% of their household income in rates. Mr Collins has now repeatedly said he believes he can comfortably raise that to 5% - about half as much again. And he says that is equitable."

"Aucklanders now have a stark choice: getting tough on spending and rates by voting for Wayne Brown, or voting for Efeso Collins and treating ratepayers like an ATM."