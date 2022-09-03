Packaging workers come together in support of decent pay strike - E tu Union

Saturday, 3 September, 2022 - 13:45

Workers in the packaging industry are banding together to send a strong message to their employers to come to the table with a decent wage increase.

Around 200 workers will be on the picket line on Monday morning from Visy Board and Charta Packaging in Wiri, joined by their fellow union members from Opal Kiwi Packaging, where workers also went on strike on Friday.

Visy Board and Charta Packaging members are asking for a decent pay rise to help combat inflation, as many work between 60 and 70 hours per week to simply to survive.

They also want to see overtime rates kick in after 40 hours, rather than 50 hours as is the case now.

E tÅ« Visy Board Delegate Manu Filimoekava says members are getting more frustrated and upset as time goes on, with many having been at the company for as long as 10 to 25 years.

"At the end of the day, they’re asking the company to give us a fair pay increase. We need to meet the rising cost of living," he says.

"Straight away, the company also declined our request to have overtime rates start at 40 hours per week."

An E tÅ« Delegate from Opal Kiwi Packaging says members at his Auckland site are supporting Visy Board and Charta Packaging members because they’re all standing for the same thing.

"We both believe in good wages, good results, good terms and conditions - and that’s what we’re fighting for. We need to stand up for our rights."

E tÅ« Team Leader Amy Hansen says members still can’t accept Visy’s current offer.

"The cost of living is huge and any offer less than that is going backwards.

"Members need to be able to spend time with their families, which is only possible if they are paid more so they don’t have to work as many hours to survive financially," she says.

"The company also hasn’t moved on its overtime conditions, with overtime pay still only starting once workers have done more than 50 hours per week, which is unacceptable to members."

Amy says that, like Opal, Visy and Charta Packaging are also major players in the packaging industry, which sets a standard for pay and conditions across the sector.

"This is why members are fighting for decent pay and conditions that will change their lives for the better."

E tÅ« Visy Board (Wiri) and Charta Packaging members will strike and picket on Monday 5 September outside Visy premises, supported by members from Opal Kiwi Packaging.

WHEN: Monday 5 September

WHERE: 235 Roscommon Road, Wiri, Auckland

TIME: 7am-12pm