Keep Space for Peace - Picket outside MBIE, 15 Stout St, Wellington

Sunday, 4 September, 2022 - 20:38

Peace Action Wellington and other peace activists will be picketing outside the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE), 15 Stout St, Wellington, at 12 noon on Monday 5 September 2022, calling on the Government to Keep Space for Peace. On Monday, New Zealand's first ever Aerospace Summit will be happening in Christchurch, and will be protested by activists from both Christchurch and Mahia. MBIE overseas New Zealand's space policy.

"Right now, we are threatened with weapons in space. Aerospace companies are vying for military contracts to position satellites above us that are capable of detailed surveillance and launching weapons. NZ-based company Rocket Lab has contracts with the US Military that launch these satellites from the Mahia Peninsula," said Peace Action Wellington spokesperson Frances Mountier.

"Wellington peace activists are joining with other peace groups to demand that we keep space for peace and shut down the growing arms race in New Zealand. We stand in solidarity with the Anti Bases Coalition in Christchurch who have long opposed weapons bases, and with Rocket Lab Monitor, organised by the local community to bring attention to the reality of what's going on at Mahia," said spokesperson Frances Mountier.

"With our growing understanding about the universe, it is more important than ever to protect space against weaponisation, militarisation, and irresponsible behaviour. A conflict in space would lead to devastating direct consequences for our daily life on Earth, but also affect the overall long-term sustainability and peaceful use of space."

There is also a petition to Keep Space for Peace: Keep Space For Peace | OurActionStation

For more information, see:

Peace Action Wellington Peace Action Wellington (facebook.com)

Rocket Lab Monitor Rocket Lab Monitor

Anti-Bases Campaign Anti-Bases Campaign (converge.org.nz)