Watchdog to be appointed to Auckland Council

Monday, 5 September, 2022 - 10:28

Mayoral candidate, Craig Lord has confirmed he will appoint an Independent Services and Performance Auditor to his office if elected in October.

In the original 2009 Report of the Royal Commission on Auckland Governance, section 21.65 it was recommended that the role be created "to provide assurance to the council and the public that all parts of the Auckland Council are providing high-quality services in a cost-effective manner", but no Mayor has taken the suggestion on board.

"I will appoint an Independent Services Performance Auditor who will work directly with me. Shoulder to shoulder. This role will allow the cost and efficiency audits of any council department or CCO, and the auditor will be able to go directly into any department without hindrance." said Lord.

"The Auditor will report directly to me, be 100% transparent, and if no actions are taken by myself or the council executive on recommendations or findings, the Auditor will have the power to go public and to the press, without requiring permission."

Lord said the role would allow staff to communicate directly and anonymously if required and also allow proper investigations into how well departments were operating. He will also work with the Auditor to ensure appropriate experts with particular skill sets are utilised to assist with the audits and solutions as required.

"I have always promised that under my watch, Council will become a more transparent entity. This position will be the ultimate public watchdog to help hold the Council’s bureaucracy accountable regarding the reliability and affordability of services. I will engage it for the betterment of Auckland and its populace."