Fotofest photography event hits Hastings - Council

Monday, 5 September, 2022 - 15:04

What happens when a group of friends that share the love of photography start to plan an event that brings together the best of local and out of town photographers, exhibitions and workshops? A week-long Foto Festival is born!

With support from Hastings District Council’s city activation fund, FOTOFEST is going to get Hastings city buzzing.

Organiser Shayne Jeffares of Foto Iwi said the idea was to create an event for all to enjoy with or without a camera, and as such exhibitions would feature in shop windows, pop-up galleries and more over the week.

"From budding photographers to families looking for fun things to do, you will discover not only amazing exhibitions but also creative workshops, digital exhibitions and something for the kids … photography treasure hunts."

One of the exhibitions "From the Pit" comes from Sony, and is one of the country’s longest running musical exhibitions.

"This will be a digital exhibition shown on a massive screen so locals can get a real taste of what it’s like to be behind the scenes at some of New Zealand’s top music gigs."

Also featured will be the talents of Petra Leary, who will be exhibiting her renowned drone images of basketball courts that show amazing geometry and design, with her signature bird’s eye view style, that will simply amaze, Shayne said.

People can also expect to be captivated by photographer James Foy’s images of endangered African animals set against a stark black background, which he hopes inspires others to help be the voice for these beautiful wild animals.

On the local front, Shayne said people would have the opportunity to attend workshops by Hawke’s Bay’s top commercial photographers, fine art photographers, inspiring youth photographers and an award winning sport photographer.

"You could then attend a workshop from a photographer and filmmaker whose specialty is

adrenaline sports who will share how to grow your following on social media."

To find out more about all that is happening over the week, head to the website so you can keep the date free to take in the competitions, daily prizes and limited spaces to book into the free talks and workshops.

"All this and more held amongst the culture, cafe and art vibe that Hastings city is becoming known for."

FOTOFEST runs from Friday, September 30 to Friday, October 7. More info at

www.fotofest.nz