Pathway to mahi that will help regenerate environments across Aotearoa - UCOL

Monday, 5 September, 2022 - 15:31

A unique partnership between UCOL Wairarapa and PÅ«kaha National Wildlife Centre is creating work-ready rangers to help protect flora and fauna across Aotearoa for generations to come.

PÅ«kaha National Wildlife Centre General Manager Emily Court says it is the second year in a row that UCOL Äkonga | students have studied at PÅ«kaha.

"We’re chuffed that we’re helping develop skilled people with hands-on experience because the sector is crying out for them. Äkonga spend between two to three days a week with us, from predator trapping and trap line development and maintenance, to wetland restoration, and weeding.

"It’s a win-win. We’re getting the mahi done while the students are learning. Nearly everyone from the first group is employed in the sector, including one here at PÅ«kaha who is now a full-time ranger in our captive breeding programme."

UCOL Conservation Tutor, Jim Flack, who has worked in conservation from Great Barrier Island to Rakiura | Stewart Island, says the courses are a mix of classroom study and action in the field - from the mountains to the sea.

"They will leave here with sound knowledge. They will be able to walk into an environment and come up with an assessment of how well it is fairing and what improvements could be made," says Flack.

"The work is physical and carried out in all types of weather. Äkonga need to be confident using tools, vehicles and poisons, navigating in the bush, crossing rivers, trapping, building fences, bridges and turnstiles, and identifying problems and how to fix them.

"They learn about mÄtauranga MÄori, how to assess an environment and plan improvements, and educate and supervise others.

"It’s not just about being a labourer, checking traps, maintaining tracks and spraying and removing weeds. It’s about discerning the environment with a mÄtauranga MÄori lens and being able to supervise others and themselves.

UCOL MÄtauranga MÄori Tutor, Warren Chase, grew up around PÅ«kaha.

"I grew up with mÄtauranga MÄori - I didn’t know it then, but I did. Part of my childhood was spent around PÅ«kaha, eeling and fishing. We’d always go home with a cool feed. PÅ«kaha is special - it is the remnant of Te Tapere nui o WhÄtonga, a great forest that sustained our people."

"My role is to support students with mÄtauranga MÄori. "They’re brave. We challenge them. My job is to encourage them to develop their own beliefs about who they are, and then encourage them to stand up in front of people and share who they are," says Chase.

Bob Stewart, UCOL Academic Portfolio Manager Wairarapa - Trades, Conservation and Primary, says there are two conservation courses offered.

"Our first is Te Kura Tapere: Certificate in Introductory Conservation Level 3. This course is based at PÅ«kaha, where the Äkonga learn at the PÅ«kaha Ngahere edu-tourism as one of their assessments is based on a walking tour through the reserve. Graduates work at places like PÅ«kaha or Zealandia in Wellington or eco-tourist sites across the country. This course can be delivered as part of our In-School programme," says Stewart.

"The next one up from this is our New Zealand Certificate in Conservation (Operations) Level 4. At the end of this course graduates can view an environment, be it a wetland, forest or dune area, identify native weeds and pests, and create a plan to remove them. They learn mÄtauranga MÄori, weed identification and removal, pest control, construction of fences, traps, chainsaw use and maintenance, and LUV (light utility vehicle) handling. Throughout this course Äkonga spend two days at UCOL Wairarapa and the rest at either PÅ«kaha, farmland or reserves.

"Äkonga should expect to find themselves in a wide range of locations from the bottom of Te Ika a Maui to the northern parts of Tararua."

"It’s physical. Sometimes you walk for hours just to get there. Some days Äkonga spend five hours navigating in the bush, crossing creeks, checking and rebaiting traps and recording their catch," says Stewart.

"Graduates go on to conservation roles with environmental contractors, wildlife centres like PÅ«kaha, at councils, and with iwi."

From 2023, UCOL | Te PÅ«kenga Conservation course Äkonga will learn from a new purpose-built facility at PÅ«kaha. The 916sqm education centre will have a wharenui and 40 beds - in total, allowing space for 90 to 100 people to stay overnight. UCOL Äkonga will use the facility to study mÄtauranga MÄori and have noho wÄnanga - made all the more special by having nocturnal native bird species outside. From next year, PÅ«kaha will also offer educational resources for tamariki and rangatahi aligned with their curriculum.