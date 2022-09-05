Two steps to toughen up accessibility legislation - Access Matters Aotearoa

Monday, 5 September, 2022 - 17:50

New accessibility legislation before Parliament lacks teeth and needs to include standards, a regulator, a barrier notification system and a dispute resolution process in order to make a real difference for all New Zealanders, according to Access Matters Aotearoa.

The lobby group is calling on people to take two steps to toughen the legislation - signing a petition calling for stronger checks and balances, and making a submission to the Social Services and Community Select Committee considering the Accessibility for New Zealanders Bill.

"Accessibility is not just about a physical disability. While at least a quarter of New Zealanders identify as having some form or disability or access need, this actually affects all of us at different ages and stages, for example due to accidents or ageing," says Juliana Carvalho, Lead Access Matters Campaigner.

"People aged 65 or over are much more likely to be disabled or have accessibility needs (59%) than adults under 65 years (21%) or children under 15 years (11%). With population growth and people living longer, many of these figures are increasing," Carvalho says.

"In addition, neurodiversity (neurological differences in the human brain) like dyslexia and autism impact upwards of 20% of the population and accessibility is a big issue that stands in the way of achievement for many Kiwis."

"The legislation was created by politicians, for politicians, and not for those who are impacted daily by barriers: people with access needs. Lack of accessibility results in discrimination as it causes unreasonable disadvantages to a person with access needs," Carvalho says.

Access Matters defines accessibility as meaning all people can access the physical environment, transportation, and facilities and services open or provided to the public. Accessibility also applies to products, services, information and communications, including technology and systems.

"The legislation as drafted lacks standards and regulatory control. Essentially, it’s all about committees to establish a committee, and recommendations for the sake of recommendations with no guarantee of action. In short, it’s like a legislative pat on the head that denies the discrimination inherent in many spheres of daily life," Carvalho says.

A petition launched last week to beef up the bill with standards, a regulator, a barrier notification system and a dispute resolution process has already garnered more than 8,000 signatures.

Access Matters is also working on a guide to help people make a submission to the Select Committee.

"Signing the petition and making a submission are two practical steps people can take to toughen the legislation and put an end accessibility discrimination," Carvalho says.

"This is not just an issue for ‘disabled’ people. And the potential benefits are immense. Greater accessibility is a powerful business opportunity in terms of expanding the customer audience. And in the built environment, creating accessibility and utilising universal design principles will future proof ageing infrastructure, transport and housing."