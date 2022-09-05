Workshops give insight into nature during Conservation Week - DOC

Monday, 5 September, 2022 - 17:56

King Country residents can get actively involved in Conservation Week this year by taking part in seven informative workshops being delivered in Waitomo.

Conservation Week is an annual event led by the Department of Conservation (DOC), and this year’s focus is on taking a moment to benefit nature, which simultaneously benefits your own wellbeing. This year, Conservation Week is 5 to 11 September. The Conservation Week workshops at Waitomo Glow Worm Caves visitor centre will be hosted by Tourism Holdings Limited’s Waitomo-based staff, who have been employed in conservation work as part of the Government’s Jobs for Nature programme. The workshops are being delivered in partnership with Åtorohanga Kiwi House, Te Hau Kainga o Pureora and other local groups. During the Conservation Week workshops participants can learn about the cultural, environmental and spiritual benefits of connecting with the land. The workshops will cover on a wide range of topics such as cultural practices and Maramataka/MÄori lunar calendar, pest species identification, control and monitoring, weed control methods, MÄtauranga MÄori, monitoring for the environment and more.

The Tourism Holdings Limited Jobs for Nature crew has been involved in maintaining 18kms of tracks in DOC’s Maniapoto district, as well as working on DOC-managed reserves, carrying out riparian planting and pest control.

Visit the Discover Waitomo webpage for more information about the Conservation Week workshops.

New Zealand’s wildlife is still in crisis, with more than 4,000 of our native animals and plants threatened or at risk. Conservation Week is a chance to bring everyone together to do something, big or small to create change.

"Taking a moment to act not only benefits nature, it makes a huge difference to our mental, spiritual and physical health," says Tash Kingsford, Waikato District Community Ranger.

"Connecting with nature can be easy and the good news is that even the smallest of action, such as picking up rubbish can make a big difference. "You could also volunteer your time, plant native plants in your backyard or help through citizen science projects such as Spyfish Aotearoa."

Tash Kingsford says DOC’s Hauraki-Waikato-Taranaki Region has several beautiful locations residents and visitors can easily access.

In Waikato, residents can visit the Hakarimata Scenic Reserve and walk the Kauri Loop Track to take in spectacular views, beautiful bush and one of the largest kauri trees in the Waikato. Please protect kauri by stopping the spread of kauri dieback disease; come with clean shoes and use the cleaning stations provided. Also in Waikato, Pirongia Forest Park’s Mangakara Nature Walk is a great option for families. This loop walk passes through ancient forest with towering trees and a beautiful stream. The interpretation signs situated along the track are great for children/tamariki to learn about the ngahere/forest. In Taranaki, people can walk through an outstanding example of a subtropical rainforest past a scenic waterfall at the Ratapihipihi Scenic Reserve. The well-graded short walk and sheltered picnic area is a great option for families. Or enjoy a picnic beside the Waiwhakaiho River and take one of the short walks at the family friendly Meeting of the Waters Scenic Reserve near New Plymouth.

In the Coromandel, visit the Waiau Kauri grove, where you can stroll through beautiful native bush on the well-maintained walking track, with amazing views of magnificent stands of remnant kauri. Remember to clean your shoes of all dirt/mud to help protect these trees from kauri dieback disease. Beat the summer crowds and visit Cathedral Cove - a New Zealand icon site also in the Coromandel. The paved track provides an easy walk to the golden-sand beach with spectacular views of the impressive rock archway. Details of these locations can all be found on the DOC website. For more information about how you can act for nature this Conservation Week, and to find events happening in your district go to www.conservationweek.org.nz