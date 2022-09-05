Collins should walk the talk and sign Ratepayer Protection Pledge - Ratepayers' Alliance

Monday, 5 September, 2022 - 20:37

If Efeso Collins means what he says about holding rates to the LTP's 3.5% per year, he should show he means it by signing the Ratepayer Protection Pledge, says Auckland’s largest ratepayer group.

Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman Josh Van Veen said, "We welcome Mr Collins’ focus on the cost of living crisis. But the 3.5% his comments refer to is quite different from his comments last week suggesting he would ‘limit’ council rates to, in effect, a 5% tax on average household income."

"If Mr Collins’ 3.5% really is his intended rates path, he should have no problem with signing the pledge which limits council tax hikes to no more than CPI inflation - currently 7.3 percent."

All mayoral and council candidates have been asked to sign the Ratepayers’ Protection Pledge which states: "I, [candidate’s name], pledge to Aucklanders that I will not vote for any new targeted rates nor any measure that will increase the total average burden of rates, levies, and other compulsory Council charges above the Consumer Price Index."