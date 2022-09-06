Light flurries settle in Dunedin, Christchurch and Wellington - WeatherWatch

Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 - 12:23

Snow has settled in Dunedin, Christchurch and Wellington this morning - although it's not very much.

WeatherWatch.co.nz says the light snow flurries are the first ones in a decade to settle in all three main centres.

But it's a short event - with most light snow flurries clearing this morning as they move up the eastern North Island ranges. This means more snow showers (and hail and sleet) are possible today on both SH1 the Desert Road and SH5 the Napier-Taupo highway. Other roads over the eastern ranges of the North Island may also encounter some snow today. Conditions for farming will still be miserable at times in the east - especially in Wairarapa, Hawke's Bay and Gisborne regions today and tonight.

In true spring style it's short lived - with milder days coming up (although this week will be cooler with frost inland at night). By this weekend northerlies return from the sub-tropics but WeatherWatch.co.nz is already forecasting another cold blip next week as the next surge of southerlies from Australia move into NZ.

