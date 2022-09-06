Final Dunedin Regional Events Funding round to open on 3 October

Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 - 14:26

Dunedin events that appeal to out-of-town visitors, may be eligible for up to $100,000, in the third and final round of the Dunedin Regional Events Fund, which opens on 3 October 2022.

Part of a suite of government-backed COVID-19 recovery measures to assist the broader events and visitor industry, the fund specifically supports events that have the potential to attract domestic visitation and spending in the city.

One such event is Wild Dunedin - New Zealand Festival of Nature, which received $50,000 funding through the scheme in the prior round.

"The Regional Events Fund enabled Wild Dunedin to advertise and promote the festival outside of the city, particularly focusing on our closest regions or the 5-hour drive market," says Jeannie Hayden Festival Director for Wild Dunedin - New Zealand Festival of Nature.

"But the major benefit was the ability to diversify our programme to attract visitors to the city, such as a land art event that was live streamed from St Kilda beach on Earth Day, giving us national television coverage.

"By diversifying and including new contributors we were able to directly benefit more Dunedin businesses during the festival, even as the city was dealing with the Omicron outbreak," she concluded.

Ten Dunedin events received funding over the previous two rounds, providing additional resource towards marketing reach and staffing among other elements, enabling these events to extend their target market beyond the city boundaries.

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins, says, "Events play a pivotal role in attracting visitors to the city and bringing it to life, which has wider benefits as people look to dine out, shop or experience other attractions.

"After years of cancellations and postponements, it feels as if the events calendar is starting to fill up again.

"This funding could provide the extra support required to amp up efforts to reach new audiences."

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) funding is being facilitated by the Dunedin City Council’s Enterprise Dunedin, in its capacity as the Regional Tourism Organisation (RTO) for the city.

The third round has a total funding pool of up to $265,000 and events that meet the criteria can apply for between $25,000 - $100,000. The event must take place before 30 June 2023 and the funding can be received in addition to Dunedin City Council event grants.

Full funding criteria and terms and conditions can found at: www.dunedin.govt.nz/services/funding- and-grants/regional-events-fund

The application form on the same webpage will be live from 3 October. Anyone intending to apply is encouraged to get in touch with the DCC community and events team ahead of submitting an application, by emailing: events@dcc.govt.nz