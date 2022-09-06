DRIVEN research shows Kiwis are on the road to electrification

Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 - 15:38

As climate change increasingly becomes more front-of-mind globally, research by DRIVEN shows New Zealand consumers are reconsidering their own personal transport options and actively taking steps to lead more sustainable lifestyles.

DRIVEN - New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s premier digital and print platform for all things relating to motoring - today released a white paper from The Future of Motoring consumer survey, which surveyed 2500 Kiwis nationwide. The results demonstrate Kiwis’ attitudes towards sustainable vehicles, since the government’s introduction of the Clean Car Programme in July 2021, and show that 60 percent of respondents would consider purchasing an electric vehicle as their next car. However, one of the biggest barriers to purchase remains the driving range per charge, with more than half of those surveyed saying it was of concern.

Dean Evans, Editor of DRIVEN, says it’s encouraging to see consumer attitudes towards sustainable transport changing.

"The government’s Clean Car Programme has woken up consumers to the direct financial benefits of cleaner cars, although this is only a starting point. Our latest research shows that ongoing education on cleaner transport options is needed to help challenge the current deterrents to consumers.

"Despite hybrid and electric cars being on sale for more than 20 years, consumers often lack understanding of which electric vehicles are best suited to their lifestyle - whether it be a BEV, PHEV or HEV. Each of these models offer pros and cons in terms of personal suitability and practicality, so ensuring Kiwis are well educated on the virtues and limitations of electric vehicles will help them find a vehicle to best meet their needs," he says.

Evans says Kiwis are largely seeking out information on electric vehicles online, as well as on well-known automotive review websites and magazines such as DRIVEN.

"There’s ample opportunity for auto and electrification aligned sectors to educate consumers on the recent innovations in this space and help debunk some of the commonly held myths, like the concern of accessibility to recharging stations. Currently, it’s clear consumers only become aware of the vast charging infrastructure already available in New Zealand when they actually make the move to electric. Huge progress on the road to electrification could be made with greater education earlier in the customer journey," says Evans.

The white paper from DRIVEN’s The Future of Motoring consumer survey is available here - https://www.driven.co.nz/news/the-future-of-motoring-consumer-survey/