Fonterra launches wellbeing nutrition solutions brand

Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 - 11:01

Fonterra is taking another step in implementing its strategy to be a leader in nutrition science and innovation with the launch of a new wellbeing solution brand, Nutiani.

The new business-to-business brand is targeted at both the multi-billion-dollar medical and everyday wellbeing nutrition markets.

Fonterra’s Chief Innovation and Brand Officer Komal Mistry-Mehta says the creation of the new brand brings to life concepts that help customers tailor their products to meet consumers’ evolving wellbeing nutrition needs.

"Our health and wellbeing customers are facing growing pressure to accelerate their innovation pipeline to respond to these dynamic consumer demands, yet they face common challenges during new product development and are looking for partners to fill their capability gaps.

"Nutiani answers this need by providing a suite of solutions which help customers tackle the pain points associated with each step of the innovation journey - from identifying the opportunity to validating the final product."

Nutiani will offer end-to-end solutions to customers through a combination of wellbeing nutrition products, concepts and services that leverage the Co-op’s intellectual property and investments in research.

"We see a clear opportunity to win in critical segments of the global wellbeing nutrition space. Fonterra’s deep expertise in nutrition science gives us an incredible advantage here.

"We will use Fonterra’s existing expertise in nutrition science to develop targeted solutions, while opening up opportunities for strategic partnerships to deliver access to new markets and consumers," says Ms Mistry-Mehta.

The opportunity for the Co-op is significant. The global markets for physical, mental and inner wellbeing nutrition are growing at 6% per year and worth US$66 billion today, while medical nutrition is valued at US$50 billion and growing 5% annually.

"There’s no doubt that people are paying more attention to wellbeing and managing it through diet. Research shows 96% of consumers actively manage their wellbeing, with more than half of these consciously managing their diet to improve their wellbeing," says Ms Mistry-Mehta.

"To create a greater impact in the health and wellbeing space, we must not only capture the opportunities we see today but also look to the future, helping our customers stay ahead of the curve."

The numbers:

The global markets for physical, mental and inner wellbeing nutrition are growing at 6.1% per year and worth US$66 billion. Medical nutrition is valued at US$50 billion and growing 5% annually. 90% of global consumers believe that being healthy involves looking after all aspects of wellbeing, including physical and mental. (Source: Nutiani Wellbeing Research)

96% of consumers actively take steps to manage their wellbeing, including maintaining a healthy and balanced diet. (Source: Nutiani Wellbeing Research) 56% of consumers manage their health via their diet. (Source: IPSOS Nutiani, Consumer Wellness Research (August 2021))