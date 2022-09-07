Auckland Airport bolsters border protections with arrivals area works

Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 - 11:49

New Zealand’s border protection will be boosted with work to upgrade the international terminal arrivals area at Auckland Airport.

Construction is currently underway in the passenger arrivals area to enable the introduction of enhanced biosecurity screening technology, upgrades to baggage reclaim facilities and other improvements to make the final stages of border processing formalities more efficient.

Anna Cassels-Brown, General Manager Operations at Auckland Airport, said improvements to both front-of-house and back-of-house facilities for Biosecurity New Zealand and the New Zealand Customs Service were aimed at further strengthening the border to protect New Zealand’s natural environment while providing improved facilities for border protection officers to work from.

"New Zealand’s economic and environmental wellbeing is very much dependent on ensuring robust border protections both in terms of biosecurity and compliance with rules and regulations for entering our country. As travellers we all play a part in this, but Auckland Airport is committed to ensuring Biosecurity New Zealand and New Zealand Customs can operate as effectively as possible within our international terminal," Ms Cassels-Brown said.

Mike Inglis, Northern Regional Commissioner for Biosecurity New Zealand, said the new arrivals area will support the introduction of new technology and clearance process changes that will enhance both biosecurity and the travel experience for passengers.

"We’re looking to automate some existing processes and make use of advancements in 3D scanning to provide greater biosecurity protection for New Zealand. We are already making good progress in developing algorithms that will allow the new screening tools to automatically detect biosecurity threats in baggage carried by travellers."

New Zealand Customs’ Acting Group Manager Border Operations Fiona Proudfoot said: "As the protectors of New Zealand's borders, Customs is working closely with Auckland Airport to meet our commitment as kaitiaki as well as improve the traveller experience at our biggest international gateway. These improved facilities will provide a better experience for passengers, while allowing us to continue our critical role in keeping our communities safe."

Airport operations continue through construction

Passengers will continue to use the existing arrivals area throughout the construction period, although there will be changes in biosecurity screening and Customs search area layout through the staged project.

While hoardings will protect staff and travellers from construction dust and noise, the border processing and screening areas will be operating within a reduced space during the project.

Ms Cassels-Brown said with passenger volumes still growing back to pre-COVID levels it was a good opportunity to make improvements.

"We are working alongside our border agency partners to make sure airport operations can continue to run as smoothly as possible during construction inside the terminal. While traveller numbers are still low, we recognised that as we restart this important work there may be times when arrivals processing may take longer than usual. We ask for our customers’ patience and understanding - it’s really important we get this work done so government border agencies can operate as efficiently and effectively as possible."

The first stage of the expanded border processing area is expected to be ready by late-2024.