The place to be - 'city waterfront set to become premier recreation destination'

Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 - 12:33

Artist’s impression of the existing city centre waterfront looking north. Showing new water’s edge spaces and enhanced connection, through Masonic Park, to our new civic centre Te Manawataki o Te Papa and beyond.

From waterfront gigs to waka ama challenges and strolls along the shoreline - improvements to our city centre waterfront are expected to attract people from near and far to take part in activities in, on and around the water.

Plans to protect and improve access to one of our city’s greatest assets - Te Awanui Tauranga Harbour city centre waterfront - were formally adopted at a Tauranga City Council meeting on Monday, marking another milestone for the city centre transformation.

Commission Chair Anne Tolley says the refreshed Tauranga Moana Waterfront Plan is the result of over 20 years’ worth of planning and discussion - and it is now time to "get on with bringing to life a waterfront experience the community truly deserves".

"Our city centre’s origins lie in the celebrated relationship between whenua and moana. It’s one of the many aspects that attracts people to our city centre, so it’s important that we continue to celebrate and evolve the area to make it a destination that people are proud of and want to spend time in - a place that is uniquely Tauranga.

"Existing amenities such as the tidal steps, waterfront playground and bars and restaurants on The Strand already draw people to the area. We want to build on this to create a premier waterfront destination that will help unlock the city centre’s full potential."

The Tauranga Moana Waterfront Plan will complement the new civic precinct - Te Manawataki o Te Papa, with community and recreational activities. The plan, developed in partnership with Landscape Architects and Urban Designers LandLAB, will guide development over the next 10 years along the city centre waterfront, from Dive Crescent to Tunks Reserve, including Masonic Park.

General Manager City Development and Partnerships Gareth Wallis says a safe, parkland setting will form a natural extension to the city centre, bringing people together in a space where families and friends can relax, play, picnic and connect. The beloved Hairy Maclary statues will remain in place and continue to be a drawcard to the area.

"Highlights of the future waterfront will be improved access to the water’s edge for people to take part in a range of water activities, a flexible event space that can be used all year round, plenty of spaces to play, and a boulevard for walking and cycling.

"In the future, the main waterfront area will be linked with Dive Crescent where there is potential for community spaces and cultural facilities that will enhance the overall waterfront experience.

"Our community can look forward to seeing the waterfront become an iconic destination that stands the test of time and celebrates our city’s connection to the harbour."

For hundreds of years, the city centre was revered as a special meeting place, located on the edge of Tauranga’s Harbour. The waterfront transformation will build upon the stories of the past, including our MÄori, colonial, maritime and industrial history, which has influenced the development of the city centre. Elements will include the redevelopment of the town wharf (from which Wharf Street gets its name), a wharewaka (home for our waka) and interpretation centre on the water’s edge, in recognition of the area’s history as a vessel landing place.

More plants and trees along the waterfront will make significant improvements to the ecological and environmental amenity of the area and will be strategically placed to ensure the waterfront can be used for a wide range of event activities that will bring vibrancy and excitement to the city centre.

There will be opportunities for the community to get involved and have input into the creation of some of the new spaces, as projects come to fruition.

Waterfront projects progress

Council’s Long-term Plan 2021-2031 (LTP) Amendment and Annual Plan 2022/23 have $94.8 million allocated for the development of the city centre waterfront, with many projects earmarked for completion before the end of June 2024. These include:

A playground and waterplay area in the pipeline for the new Waterfront Reserve where The Strand carpark currently sits. The community will be asked for input on the new playground later this year, as design commences. A new plaza area and wharf to be developed on the central waterfront. The Dive Crescent carpark to be upgraded and extended to include more car parks and landscaping. Progression of Stage One of Te Hononga ki Te Awanui - the connection with Tauranga Harbour - with construction of a railway underpass next to Harbourside Restaurant to create a new pathway, linking the waterfront boardwalk from The Strand through to Tunks Reserve. A new section of boardwalk will be constructed to join the underpass with the southern end of The Strand, to complete the connection with the harbour. The connection will eventually link Dive Crescent to Memorial Park. Beacon Wharf and Fisherman’s Wharf to be upgraded for the public to enjoy. Seismic work and a new fit-out completed on the Cargo Shed that will see it reopened for a wide range of community and commercial activities. Masonic Park to be developed as a landscaped pedestrian mall, providing an integral connection from the waterfront to the civic precinct - Te Manawataki o Te Papa. The space will provide a destination for entertainment, dining and public events, and will include large open lawn areas, and covered areas for shade and shelter. Tunks Reserve to be landscaped to complement the Elizabeth Street upgrade and complete the pathway from upper Elizabeth Street to The Strand. The seawall from Fisherman’s Wharf to the tidal steps to be renewed including ecological enhancements.