'Ka Hao te Rangatahi campaign launches to recognise Gamble Harm Awareness'

This year, Gambling Harm Awareness (GHAW) is observed from 5 - 11 September. GHAW provides opportunities for reflection, promotion, and raising awareness around gambling harm, gambling addiction and the wider impacts of gambling on whÄnau and hapori.
This year, HÄpai te Hauora are excited to launch ‘Ka Hao te Rangatahi’, an eight-part webinar series that aims to build the financial capability of rangatahi MÄori. The series will cover off topics such as te ao MÄori and money right through to understanding how investing works. Ka Hao te Rangatahi comes from the whakatauki - ka pÅ« te ruha ka hao te rangatahi, speaking to upcoming generations to take up the reigns left by their pakeke and kaumÄtua.
Tara Dymus, General Manager, MÄori Public Health says, "In 2022, gambling addiction and harm still affects whÄnau MÄori at the highest rates compared to other ethnic groups. If we unpack how the social determinants of health impact MÄori, it is glaringly obvious that MÄori still don’t have equitable access to opportunities to improve their financial circumstances that would lift whanau out of poverty.
Dymus continues, "In the context of this kaupapa we want rangatahi to develop a robust kete of mÄtauranga around money, ultimately using it as a tool to break the cycles of poverty that whÄnau MÄori have been trapped in for generations. The overall aim of this kaupapa is to facilitate pathways towards tino rangatiratanga for whanau MÄori through financial stability and wealth".
International studies suggest that people who are more financially literate are less likely to gamble frequently, thus illustrating possible links between financial literacy and gambling rates. The Commission for Financial Literacy and Retirement Income (2013) National Survey results show that 43% of MÄori and 22% of PÄkehÄ fall into the ‘low financial knowledge group’. However, it is important to note that there are also behaviours where the average MÄori score is higher or equal to the New Zealand average, like keeping track of money or informed product choice.
Overall, the New Zealand Financial Capability Survey 2021 highlights that whÄnau MÄori have lower financial wellbeing outcomes than average, and score lower across a number of financial capabilities. Furthermore, MÄori are eight times more likely to experience gambling harm than the general population.
Madison-Rei Willison, MÄori Public Health Advisor at HÄpai says "These statistics simply highlight the need to support whÄnau MÄori in ventures of developing financial literacy, capability and confidence by demystifying money and providing knowledge that is both accessible and easily digestible. Our team at HÄpai are hoping that these webinars will both inspire and remind our rangatahi to dream big and see a brighter future for themselves and their whÄnau by using financial literacy as a vehicle".
In the context of gambling, Madison-Rei highlights the importance of preventative action "We are targeting our rangatahi so they have the tools and resources to make financially sound decisions. If our whÄnau are well- equipped with the knowledge and have confidence around managing their finances, we may be able to prevent or minimise the likelihood of whÄnau partaking in high risk activities such as gambling and spiralling into vicious debt cycles".
