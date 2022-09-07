Stonewalling on CRL costs must stop - Wayne Brown

Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 - 20:54

Auckland ratepayers deserve better than flashy political photo ops to cover up the spiralling cost of the overdue City Rail Link, Auckland Mayoral candidate Wayne Brown says.

"The biggest hole in the CRL is on the bottom line of the financial statements," said Mr Brown.

Government ministers lined up for a photo opportunity in hard hats and hi-vis at the CRL tunnels today in Auckland. But there was no visibility about the cost of the project’s delays and overruns that will land on Auckland ratepayers.

Asked about the cost overrun by 1News, CRL boss Sean Sweeney said that he "wouldn’t want to go public with it" (the size of the overrun).

"We can all guess why we aren’t being told - because it’s a big, bad number," Mr Brown said.

"Councillor Efeso Collins, presumably on behalf of the outgoing and silent Mayor Goff, has repeatedly reassured us that the CRL project is in mediation."

"Mediation seems to mean leaving a blank cheque, payable by ratepayers."

Mr Brown turned down an invitation for a guided PR tour of the project on Thursday morning with other Mayoral candidates, which promised a briefing - on information that is already public and nothing about finances - from a small army of minders and council officers.

"Unlike other candidates, I have been around many serious engineering projects, I’m looking to find the red ink, not get another photo in a hard hat.

"The next Mayor will need to drill into the books and deal with the legacy of this project’s cost overruns which leave a multi-billion dollar hole in the Council finances."