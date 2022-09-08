Ceremony to mark raising of Maori flag at Otago Polytechnic

Thursday, 8 September, 2022 - 10:02

Otago Polytechnic will hold a ceremony to mark the raising of the Tino Rangatiratanga flag at its Dunedin Campus on Monday 12 September.

The Tino Rangatiratanga flag, otherwise known as the Māori flag), will fly underneath the New Zealand flag (on the same flagpole).

"This is an exciting step," says Dr Megan Gibbons, Chief Executive Otago Polytechnic.

"Although we have flown the Māori flag in the past, from next Monday it will be a permanent fixture.

"The Tino Rangatiratanga flag is a symbol of this land and complements the New Zealand flag. Flying the two flags together upholds and enhances our relationship with Māori," Dr Gibbons says.

The ceremony, to be held at 12pm on Monday 12 September outside the Forth St entrance of Otago Polytechnic, will be attended by Otago Polytechnic Students Association members as well as Otago Polytechnic staff, and will include include a karakia, waita and kai.

The elements of the Tino Rangatiratanga flag represent the three realms:

Te Korekore, potential being (black, top)

Te Whai Ao, coming into being (red, bottom)

Te Ao Mārama, the realm of being and light (white, centre)