RNZSPCA welcomes new CEO

Thursday, 8 September, 2022 - 12:30

SPCA is delighted to announce the appointment of Gabby Clezy as CEO, effective Monday 5 September 2022.

The appointment marks the first incoming CEO since the charity's national amalgamation in 2017, and the first appointment in the role in over seven years.

"Ms Clezy joins SPCA from Haumaru Housing LP, where she was the inaugural Chief Executive, managing 1446 rental units in villages across greater Auckland."

SPCA Chairman David Broderick said Ms Clezy was a standout candidate during an extensive and competitive selection process.

"Gabby brings invaluable leadership experience from the Community sector," says Mr Broderick. "There is no doubt her many insights will benefit the organisation and ultimately, animal welfare in Aotearoa."

Ms Clezy joins at a pivotal time for the charity, which has just announced a two-year desexing campaign to desex more than 30,000 animals in order to combat the overpopulation of companion animals in New Zealand.

"This appointment marks an exciting new chapter for SPCA and the Board is looking forward to working with Gabby to ensure SPCA continues to deliver on its remit to help sick, injured, vulnerable and abused animals," continues Mr Broderick.

Commenting on the appointment, Ms Clezy said she was excited to be taking on the role.

"Animals have been a big part of my life since I was a child and I’m delighted to join SPCA in its 150th year of service in New Zealand," says Ms Clezy.

"SPCA holds a special place as one of the country’s most recognised charities. It is also very unique in that it’s the only charitable body with law enforcement capabilities. I look forward to working with our people, stakeholders and the public to ensure we're pushing for

the best possible animal welfare outcomes. I hope to build on an incredible legacy to help make sure SPCA is still here serving the animals in 150 years’ time."

Ms Clezy is based in central Auckland where she lives with her family and dog, Parker.

SPCA will officially farewell departing CEO, Andrea Midgen, on 30 September. Andrea held the position of national CEO for five years, having previously been Auckland's SPCA for two years, before the organisation united under national leadership and direction in 2017.