New report raises serious concerns of police profiling - Amnesty NZ

Thursday, 8 September, 2022 - 16:23

Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand is seriously concerned by the findings of the joint inquiry by the Independent Police Conduct Authority and the Privacy Commissioner into Police conduct when photographing members of the public.

Lisa Woods, Campaigns Director for Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand, said, "This report raises a number of serious concerns for us, in particular, racial profiling. The report highlights the absolute necessity and importance of addressing systemic racism and bias, and we urge the Police to prioritise this area of work."

"The report also acknowledges the harm to Māori whānau and communities caused by Police behaviour towards Māori rangatahi. We call on the Police to apologise for this harm."

"The Police must uphold the rights of children and young people in fulfilling their duties, and this report emphasises the importance of engaging effectively whānau when dealing with children and youth," said Woods.