New affordable housing opportunities for Napier - NCC

Thursday, 8 September, 2022 - 17:50

In a bid to relieve Napier’s housing crisis, Napier City Council plans to divest a parcel of residentially zoned land in Tamatea.

In divesting the land, Council wants to create resilient neighbourhoods, encourage quality urban design and community outcomes and provide a mix of housing including affordable, social and open market properties.

The Council-owned land is located on the western side of the Hawke’s Bay Expressway and sits next to an area earmarked for a potential aquatic development.

Richard Munneke, Executive Director City Strategy, said meeting current and future demand for housing in Napier is a priority for Council.

"In Napier there are limited greenfield spaces available for affordable housing, so this is an opportunity to do something impactful for a community in need with a piece of land that is currently not being used.

"Napier City Council is committed to proactively finding opportunities to increase the supply of much needed homes in our city."

Council has approved, in principle, to divest part of the land to KÄinga Ora. This is based on KÄinga Ora complying with a specified Design Blueprint, achieving a ratio of housing tenure and achieving market value for the land.

Should the sale progress, it would be under the KÄinga Ora Land Programme, a land acquisition and development programme intended to increase pace, scale, and mix of housing developments, including more affordable housing across the motu.

Given the commercial sensitivity of the negotiations, the land sale has previously been discussed at the Council table as a Public Excluded item. Given the progress of these negotiations, this is now publically available information.