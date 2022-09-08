No danger to the public from mercury spill in Cromwell - FENZ

Thursday, 8 September, 2022 - 19:45

Fire and Emergency has been responding to a small spillage of mercury that occurred in a house in Cromwell about 12.30pm today.

Otago Assistant Commander Craig Geddes said one crew from the Cromwell Volunteer Fire Brigade was at the property this afternoon to ensure it was secure and had been ventilated. There is no risk to the public.

Fire and Emergency’s hazardous materials unit will be deployed from Dunedin in the morning to assess the spillage and remove the contaminated material safely. At this stage the amount of mercury involved is not confirmed, but is understood to be small.

Fire and Emergency’s National Hazardous Substances Advisor Dr Trudy Geoghegan said the main risk from a mercury spill was from the vapour, but it can also be absorbed through the skin.

Immediate actions should include keeping children and pets well away, and ventilating the room where the spill occurred for 24 hours by opening external windows and doors to the area where the spill is, and closing doors to other parts of the house. Turn off the heating or air condition systems that circulate air around your house to prevent mercury vapours going into other parts of the house.

If people get it on themselves, they should avoid moving through the house to avoid spreading the mercury, and should wipe it off with a wet paper towel and put both the cloth and their clothing into a sturdy plastic bag for disposal.

Small spills can be cleaned up by householders by following the directions on the Ministry of Health’s website, but if they are unable to do this safely they should contact Fire and Emergency by calling 111.

It is important not to spread the mercury over a larger area. Never vacuum a mercury spill and do not try to wipe it up or use other cleaning products as this could spread the mercury over a larger area

If people are exposed to mercury vapour and are pregnant, or are concerned about their health they should contact their GP for advice or call the National Poisons Centre on 0800 POISONS.

Common ways people come into contact with mercury included broken thermometers and broken antique barometers. The circumstances of today’s spillage are still under investigation.