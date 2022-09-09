Tarzino Trophy Daffodil Raceday continues to bloom - TAB

Friday, 9 September, 2022 - 13:07

TAB NZ and Hawke’s Bay Racing have strengthened the bonds that came out of Covid restrictions last year to ensure the Hawke’s Bay Cancer Society benefits from Tarzino Trophy Daffodil Raceday at Hastings Racecourse on Saturday (10 September).

A National Punters Club was set up for last year’s meeting after Alert Level 2 settings meant entry to the meeting was severely restricted. While crowds are welcomed back on course under Orange settings, the National Punters Club will be back in business again.

A percentage of the turnover from the Punters Club will be paid to the Cancer Society, with more than $7000 donated last year. However, with crowds back on course this year, patrons at the meeting are expected to support the Punters Club in the same vein as they have with on-course punters clubs prior to last year.

TAB NZ will also be supporting the "Daffodil Colours" promotion. The colours will be worn by a selected jockey in each race, and every time a jockey carries the colours to a win, TAB NZ will donate $2000 to the Cancer Society.

"We’re very pleased to continue our support of Daffodil Raceday and to once again, provide the opportunity for punters around the country to contribute to the day by taking part in the Punters Club," TAB NZ Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Jodi Williams says.

The Daffodil Raceday Initiative was launched in 2014 by the TAB and Hawke’s Bay Racing as a way to mark the first Group One race of the new season and to also raise money for a cause that affects so many New Zealanders.

More information on the Tarzino Trophy Daffodil Day Punters Club can be found at the Punters Lounge at tab.co.nz.

Daffodil Day silks will be worn by the jockeys on the horses below:

Race 1: Far Site (No. 9)

Race 2: Rosie Brahma (No. 8)

Race 3: Tascioni (No. 7)

Race 4: Chase (No. 4)

Race 5: Te Awa Bay (No. 10)

Race 6: Faraglioni (No. 10)

Race 7: Sangrita (No. 6)

Race 8: La Bella Beals (No. 10)

Race 9: Demonitization (No.1)

Race 10: Belardo Boy (No. 1)