Selwyn District pays respects for the life of Queen Elizabeth II

Friday, 9 September, 2022 - 14:06

Flags have been lowered to half-mast and condolence books will be available for Selwyn residents to pay their respects as the district acknowledges the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Council has lowered its flags at its facilities to half-mast in acknowledgement of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

Mayor Sam Broughton noted the sense of loss that many Selwyn residents will feel and passed his condolences to her family.

"In particular, we think of the Royal Family who have lost a loved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. For all of my life, and for the life of most New Zealanders, we have only known one Monarch. She had an enduring presence and service to the commonwealth for 70 years.

"Her life was one of leadership and commitment across the world and her dedication was reciprocated with respect, warmth and love where ever she travelled."

A condolence book will be placed at the Council offices, 2 Norman Kirk Drive, Rolleston, from Monday 12 September for residents to leave messages of condolence in remembrance of Her Majesty.

The book will be available in the foyer of the Council offices during business hours 8.30am to 5pm, Monday to Friday for two weeks.

Condolence books will also be available at all Selwyn Libraries from Tuesday 13 September.

The flags are to be flown at half-mast up to and including the day of Her Majesty’s State Memorial Service in New Zealand.

For more information on what the Queen’s deaths means for New Zealand, visit the Governor-General website at https://gg.govt.nz/office-governor-general/death-her-majesty-queen