Aktive appoints Manager Play, Recreation and Education

Friday, 9 September, 2022 - 15:09

Aktive has appointed Daniel Mitchell into the key role of Manager Play, Recreation and Education.

Currently Deputy Head at King’s College in Auckland, Mr Mitchell has held a number of education roles, including Deputy Principal - Senior College, Saint Kentigern College, and a Physical Education teacher and Housemaster at King’s College.

Jennah Wootten, Chief Executive, Aktive says the appointment is significant for Aktive given the organisation’s aspirations to work more closely with leaders across the education sector to enable quality physical activity within school settings.

"Daniel brings significant education knowledge and experience to the role and is a proven people and organisational leader," says Ms Wootten. "His credentials and skills will be incredibly valuable in helping us to understand the education sector more deeply. They will also enhance how we work with key education stakeholders, Boards of Trustees, principals, school leaders and teachers to enable greater levels of quality physical activity that resonate with young people".

She adds: "We know the positive difference that quality physical activity can have on lives of tamariki and rangatahi, and this can only be fully realised through strategic partnerships and collective action. Daniel will play a pivotal role in leading these partnerships with education, play and recreation organisations, so we can continue to maximise physical activity opportunities for Auckland and Aucklanders."

In his current senior educational leadership role, Mr Mitchell is responsible for the student and staff wellbeing strategy and has designed, developed and implemented a health, physical activity and wellbeing strategy that is unique within New Zealand secondary schools. He also leads the implementation of pastoral care processes and is involved with increasing MÄori and Pacific Island student engagement and achievement.

"I am thrilled to join Aktive at such an exciting time for the organisation. Aktive and its partners have developed an insightful and innovative strategic plan to increase the physical activity levels of tamariki and rangatahi Auckland-wide," he says. "I look forward to being a part of this strategy and leading change through a range of partnerships."

Mr Mitchell also has a Bachelor of Teaching and Bachelor of Sport and Leisure Studies, both from Waikato University; as well as a Master of Educational Leadership from Auckland University of Technology.