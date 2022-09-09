Last week for feedback on medium density rules in Selwyn - Council

Friday, 9 September, 2022 - 15:25

Next week is the last opportunity for residents to have their say on new medium density rules and how they will apply in Selwyn District.

New legislation requires five of the largest urban environments in New Zealand - including parts of Selwyn - to enable an increase in housing supply, through a new Medium Density Residential Zone in relevant areas.

"While changes set out by the Government to encourage housing supply are not optional, people have the chance to shape the details of what is affected," Council Group Manager Development and Growth Tim Harris says.

"People can make a submission about the new land that is proposed to be rezoned from rural to residential. There are also places that the Council can deem inappropriate to have the new medium density standards applied to. This includes protecting significant infrastructure or the history, cultural or ecological value of a place," he says.

The new medium density rules will allow for more housing and at greater heights in current residential areas in Rolleston, Lincoln and Prebbleton. Within these areas, landowners will be able to build up to three buildings at a maximum of three storeys high without requiring a resource consent.

A free Friend of Submitter service is available, provided by the Ministry for the Environment, to support people in the process of making a submission.

More information on the Friend of Submitter service, along with the variations to Proposed Selwyn District Plan and certain Private Plan Changes to the Operative Selwyn District Plan, supporting information, and submission forms is available at selwyn.govt.nz/yoursay, and at Council service centres and public libraries in Darfield, Leeston and Rolleston.

Submissions can be made until 5pm, Friday 16 September 2022.