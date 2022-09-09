Zespri AIMS Games: athletes tackle waste at beach clean-up

Friday, 9 September, 2022 - 15:46

Teams of athletes gathered at Mount Maunganui on Wednesday to take part in the inaugural Zespri AIMS Games Gives Back, a beach clean-up led by Tauranga City Council in partnership with the Zespri AIMS Games.

The clean-up was designed to encourage athletes to ‘give back’ to their host city and encourage kaitiakitanga - the protection and guardianship of the environment.

The 85 athletes and their supporters were split into groups that swept Pilot Bay, Mount Maunganui Main Beach, Moturiki and Hopukiore for rubbish and recycling.

Bottle tops, cans and glass bottles were the most found items. A total of 35.9 kgs of waste was collected, with 47% being recyclable and 53% being destined for landfill.

WhangÄrei was well represented at the event, with teams from Parua Bay School, Huanui College and Kamo Intermediate School all taking part. Other visiting athletes hailed from Pasadena Intermediate School, Auckland, TaupÅ Intermediate and St Andrew’s College, Christchurch.

Lulu Wrightson-Lyons from Pasadena Intermediate School, getting signed into the event. Photo credit: Katie Cox.

The principal of Pasadena Intermediate School, Johnathan Hughes, said he was thrilled his team could take part in the clean-up.

"We’re here today because we think it’s good for the kids to know we need to care for our environment and give back to the local community," he said, his collection bucket at the ready.

The Tauranga City Council Events team had been planning the initiative for two years - it was scheduled to launch in 2020 but was cancelled alongside Zespri AIMS Games due to COVID-19.

Venues and Events Manager at council, Nelita Byrne, says her team are passionate about showcasing, and increasing, the positive impact events have on the local community.

She explains the economic benefits of Zespri AIMS Games are clear - in 2019 alone they brought $6.2 million to the local economy - but the team wanted to do something for the environment too.

"More so than ever, we know it’s about balancing the planet and profit. We have amazing people at council, like our Pollution Prevention team, doing this mahi in the local community. We’re lucky we could use their knowledge to deliver this initiative for our visitors," says Nelita.

Venues and Events Manager at Tauranga City Council, Nelita Byrne. Photo credit: Katie Cox.

But it wasn’t just visitors who signed-up for the beach clean, Mount Maunganui Intermediate School and Bethlehem College pitched in too.

Tianna Macdonald, a 13-year-old hockey player from Bethlehem College was keen to spread the word about the importance of keeping Tauranga’s beaches clean

Left to right, Tianna Macdonald and Rachael Duffert from Bethlehem College Girl’s Hockey Team. Photo credit: Katie Cox.

"Beach clean-ups are important to save sea life...and they make it a friendly place for everyone to come and enjoy," says Tianna.

When asked what she would say to visitors to Tauranga, she said "have fun, go for a swim, swim between the flags and enjoy the beach - but make sure you pick up your litter."

Tournament Director at Zespri AIMS Games, Kelly Schischka says the event was a success and hoped to develop the initiative further in years to come.

"You could see it on everyone’s faces - they were having a great time while doing something good for the community. It was a win for everyone!" Kelly adds.