Statement by Gore District Mayor Tracy Hicks on the death of Queen Elizabeth II

On behalf of the citizens of the Gore District, I offer my sincere sympathy and respect to the
Royal Family on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
She has been a tower of strength in an ever-transforming world. She was one of the few
constants we, as a nation and as individuals, have known.
She was always a friend of New Zealand. All who had the pleasure of meeting her speak glowingly of her knowledge and respect for our place.
We wish the heir to the throne and her successor King Charles III all the best for his reign. May God bless him and give him wisdom in all he does.
