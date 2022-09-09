June quarter GDP preview - Kiwibank Economics

Friday, 9 September, 2022 - 16:32

By our calculations, the Kiwi economy may just have skirted a recession in the first half of 2022. The Omicron outbreak dominated the beginning of the year. The spike in cases and worker absenteeism constrained the economy’s productive capacity. Economic output contracted 0.2% over Q1. But we suspect the Kiwi economy bounced back over the June quarter, with output expanding by 1.1%. Restrictions were relaxed with the move to the orange covid traffic light setting, Kiwi returned to work, and border restrictions were ease further. Annual growth looks set to slow, down 0.1%. But with a 1.1%qoq print, the level of activity would be 5.6% above levels prior to the pandemic. Overall, the June quarter report card is likely to show an economy rebounding from the Omicron disruption, but still hamstrung by stretched capacity and labour and materials shortages.

Primary industries are expected to have broken a four-quarter streak of negative growth. However, we expect only a modest gain of 0.3%. Mining activity is forecast to have rebounded, following a hefty 9% contraction. The agriculture industry too likely bounced back, albeit only slightly. Agriculture output continues to be hampered by unfavourable weather conditions.

Activity across the service industry likely rebounded an encouraging 1.6%. Boosted by the reopening of our border to Australia and other visa-waiver countries, the transport industry is expected to have grown by around 3%. However, the industry remains well short of pre-pandemic levels, down 10% compared to June 2019. Nonetheless, the transport industry is on the road to recovery as international travel resumes and August marks a full border reopening. Most vulnerable to changes in restrictions, retail trade and accommodation is expected to have rebounded over the June quarter. However, a smaller rebound than otherwise is expected given Stats NZ preliminary data revealed rather subdued retail trade activity. Volumes fell by larger than expected at 2.6%, while value remain virtually unchanged. Households are battling higher interest rates, falling house prices and an erosion of their purchasing power. The appetite for consumption is waning.

The goods-producing industry is expected to have contracted further over the June quarter due to a reclassification of activity as well as persistent supply challenges. As noted by Stats NZ, petroleum refining activity in New Zealand ended with the closure of the Marsden Point oil refinery in April. Some businesses were reclassified, and the now importation of fuel means a shift of this activity from manufacturing to the basic wholesaling industry. The change explains the rather sizeable decline in manufacturing activity over the June quarter, as well as the approximate 4% boost to wholesale trade. The volume of petroleum and coal products manufactured over the June quarter was down 99%. The construction industry is expected to provide some offset, with activity picking up the pace. Total building volume rose 2.6% over the quarter, following a 1.1% increase in Q1.

Despite a solid 1.1% print, the June quarter report will likely reveal a weaker economy than the RBNZ had forecast in August. The RBNZ’s latest projections see a 1.8% increase in economic output. We too had initially forecast a 1.8% quarterly gain. But with the benefit of additional data, it’s clear that supply issues persist which continue to weigh on economic growth. That is, our downward revision is more reflective of supply struggles than slowing demand. A potentially weaker print, however, is unlikely to steer the RBNZ off course. In several speaking engagements since the August MPS, Governor Orr and his fellow officials have made clear that returning inflation to target is the top task. Domestic demand is needed to ease back to restore balance in the economy and in turn bring inflation under control. We expect continued increases to the cash rate. We expect the RBNZ to deliver its fifth consecutive and penultimate 50bps hike for the year at its monetary policy review in October.